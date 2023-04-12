Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

LINCOLN COUNTY — Kenneth Bradley McCloud, 44, of Harts, was arrested and charged on April 1, 2023, with arson in the first degree and setting fire to lands of another, according to a criminal complaint filed by West Virginia State Trooper Cpl. M.C. McMillian II.

McMillian and WV Division of Forestry Investigator J. Bird responded to an arson and forest fire complaint in Harts, according to the criminal complaint. Upon arrival officers spoke with several witnesses that stated they observed McCloud in the residence minutes before it caught fire, and they also stated he was the only person in the residence.

Tags

Recommended for you