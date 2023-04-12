LINCOLN COUNTY — Kenneth Bradley McCloud, 44, of Harts, was arrested and charged on April 1, 2023, with arson in the first degree and setting fire to lands of another, according to a criminal complaint filed by West Virginia State Trooper Cpl. M.C. McMillian II.
McMillian and WV Division of Forestry Investigator J. Bird responded to an arson and forest fire complaint in Harts, according to the criminal complaint. Upon arrival officers spoke with several witnesses that stated they observed McCloud in the residence minutes before it caught fire, and they also stated he was the only person in the residence.
According to the criminal complaint, other witnesses on scene said they observed the accused walking out of Combs Branch after the residence caught fire. The witnesses showed the officers a picture of the accused walking out of Combs Branch, in which he was wearing a blue shirt, camouflage pants and brown boots. The witness stated minutes after McCloud walked by their residence, they observed their property on fire. The witness said that McCloud was the only person walking along the road.
McMillian found McCloud along Frances Creek Road wearing the clothes described and placed him under arrest. McCloud is being held at Western Regional Jail on a $20,000 bond.
In another criminal complaint filed by West Virginia State Trooper First Class T.J. Hannon, Shea Nicole Haney, 28, of Sumerco was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine schedule two and conspiracy to commit felony against state on Feb. 9, 2023.
According to the criminal complaint, Trooper M.J. Adkins observed a gray BMW along US 119 near Alum Creek with the driver and passenger not wearing seat belts. Adkins conducted a traffic stop on said vehicle near Priestley Ridge intersection and US 119. According to the complaint, a probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted. Prior to the search, Haney advised Adkins that she had just picked up an “8 ball of slow” and some “go” for the other female, identified as Danielle Denise Aldridge, inside the vehicle.
The search revealed Haney was in possession of an amount of suspected fentanyl and crystal methamphetamine during the traffic stop.
Danielle Denise Aldridge, 40 of Alkol, was also arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit a felony against the state according to a criminal complaint filed by West Virginia Trooper First Class T.J. Hannon during the same traffic stop. As of press deadlines, neither was listed on the West Virginia Regional Jail Authority inmate search.
In another criminal complaint, West Virginia State Trooper T.A. Chaffin arrested and charged Jodon Ellis Toney, 36 of Hamlin, for fleeing with reckless indifference and driving on revoked operators, following an incident on March 25, 2023.
According to the criminal complaint, Chaffin attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a white Chrysler 300 after observing the vehicle left of center operating at a high rate of speed. The vehicle then fled at a high rate of speed, northbound on WV-34. Toney began passing vehicles, driving on the wrong side of the roadway, and driving at speeds in excess of 100 mph. The officer terminated pursuit and the accused was last seen traveling northbound on WV-34 towards Putnam County.
On Mar. 26, 2023, Chaffin located the listed vehicle on Sycamore Rd., and upon running the VIN through WVSP-Troop 5 Communications was advised the vehicle was registered to Toney according to the complaint. The officer was also advised that the accused’s operator’s license was revoked for mandatory insurance and unpaid citations.