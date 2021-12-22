BRANCHLAND — A man is facing charges after a domestic incident in the Branchland area of Lincoln County Dec. 11.
According to a criminal complaint, troopers with the West Virginia State Police in Hamlin responded to a call around 10:55 a.m. from someone who claimed their mother was being threatened by another son.
According to the report, upon arrival to the residence officers could hear John Edward Lucas, 48 of Branchland, shouting obscenities and threats down the hallway toward his mother’s bedroom. Officers then reportedly detained the accused and led him to the front porch of the residence.
Officers then asked the victim and her boyfriend for a statement, where they claimed the accused was a “habitual drug user” and had come to ask them for money, according to the complaint. When the victims denied the request, they reported that’s when the accused began threatening them. The accused reportedly said he would “kill them and burn the house down” several times.
The victims reported the accused got in both of their faces yelling before they retreated to the bedroom and locked themselves in while waiting for law enforcement officers to arrive.
The accused was initially placed under arrest and charged with two counts of domestic assault. According to the complaint, officers reviewed records after returning the accused to the Hamlin detachment and found he had three previous convictions for domestic assault and battery between Jan. 2013 and Dec. 2020.
Lucas is charged with two counts of third offense domestic assault, which is a felony offense. He is being held at Western Regional Jail on $20,000 bond.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Lincoln County.