Bruce and Jill Napier

Bruce Napier fell and broke his hip while at the Lincoln County Election Center to vote early. Despite the pain, the county clerk’s office helped Napier vote while he waited on an ambulance by bringing the machine to him. He is pictured here with his wife, Jil.

 Submitted photo

HAMLIN — A broken hip couldn’t stop Bruce Napier of West Hamlin from performing his civic duty by voting in the recent general election.

Fresh from a doctor’s visit, where he had just gotten a shot, Napier, 67, was getting out of his car around noon on Nov. 3 to vote early at the Lincoln County Election Center.

