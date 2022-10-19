Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

2019 0428 shooting
Tom McCallister, left, looks on from the back of a Huntington police cruiser as HPD officers test his brother, Johnny McCallister, for gunshot residue as they respond to the scene of a shooting along the 400 block of West 3rd Street on April 27, 2019, in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — A man has died more than three years after being shot in West Huntington by a former local politician.

Tom McCallister, a former Huntington City Council member and mayoral candidate, is facing an indictment in the April 27, 2019, shooting of Ron McDowell Jr. in the 400 block of West 3rd Street in Huntington.

