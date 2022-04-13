JULIAN — A Julian man was arrested and charged after, police say, he stole a back hoe from the West Virginia Military Authority at the former Hobet Mining site in October 2021.
Jacob Allen Baldwin, 23, was charged with receiving or transferring stolen goods exceeding $1,000.
According to a criminal complaint prepared by Cpl. J.A. Fankhauser II with the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, while on patrol on Camp Creek Road near Julian he observed the accused traveling toward Ridgeview on the back hoe with another man on a four-wheeler following close behind.
The complaint further states that the officer initiated a traffic stop and, while speaking with the accused, observed that the equipment had been painted black, had wires loose from the ignition, and broken hydraulics.
The report states that the accused told the officer that he used a screwdriver to start the machine, which, he said, an acquaintance had purchased at an auction and he was using it to repair a culvert on Calvin Smith Drive off of Camp Creek Road.
The complaint says that the officer ran the serial number of the back hoe and it had not been reported as stolen at that time; however, the officer called a wrecker service to take possession of the back hoe because the accused couldn’t provide proof of ownership.
On March 9, 2022, the complaint states, Breedlove’s Wrecker Service informed the officer that the back hoe had been stolen from the West Virginia Military Authority from the former Hobet Mining site.
The West Virginia Military Authority provided proof of purchase of the vehicle in June 2019 for $9,710.28.
As of press time, Baldwin was not held at Southwestern Regional Jail and bond information was unavailable.
Reporter Phil Perry can be reached at 304-307-2401.