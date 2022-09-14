SPURLOCKVILLE — A Spurlockville Man has been charged with first-degree murder in the burning death of his father.
Phillip Lee Miller, 34 was charged with first-degree murder in a criminal complaint filed in Lincoln County Magistrate Court by Trooper T.A. Chaffin of the West Virginia State Police in Hamlin.
Around 9:44 p.m. on Aug. 11, Chaffin and Cpl. G.S. Walter responded to a call that two men had sustained burns at a residence on Upper Mud River Road in Spurlockville and that firefighters were requesting law enforcement.
Kenneth Miller was taken by medical helicopter to Cabell Huntington Hospital. He died of his injuries on Aug. 20, according to the complaint.
According to the report, a witness said Phillip and Kenneth Miller had an altercation in which they threw gasoline on each other that was then ignited.
SPURLOCKVILLE - A Spurlockville Man has been charged with first-degree murder in the burning death of his father.
Phillip Lee Miller, 34, of Spurlockville, was charged with first-degree murder in a criminal complaint filed in Lincoln County Magistrate Court by Trooper T.A. Chaffin of the West Virginia State Police in Hamlin.
Around 9:44 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11, Chaffin and Cpl. G.S. Walter responded to a call that two men had sustained burns at a residence on Upper Mud River Road in Spurlockville and that firefighters were requesting law enforcement.
Kenneth Miller was taken by medical helicopter to Cabell Huntington Hospital. He died of his injuries on Aug. 20, according to the complaint.
According to the complaint, a witness said Phillip and Kenneth Miller had an altercation in which they threw gasoline on each other that was then ignited.