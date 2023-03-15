HAMLIN — A Charleston man was arrested for assault on an officer, grand larceny, fleeing in vehicle causing injury and obstructing an officer on Mar. 8 by Lincoln County Sheriff Deputy Detective C.D. Campbell according to Lincoln County Magistrate Court records.
Prior to the stop, the vehicle’s owner reported that Davidson had left in the car earlier and had not come home according to the criminal complaint. The victim reportedly told the officer she wanted her car back implying that the suspect had stolen the keys and took the vehicle without permission.
According to the criminal complaint, Damon Wesley Davidson, 29, was stopped at the mouth of McClarity Road off 4-Mile in a Chevrolet Uplander by Campbell. Upon approaching the vehicle, Campbell noticed a cell phone with two lines of a white powdery substance on the passenger seat according to the complaint.
The suspect refused to roll the window down to talk and appeared to be in an influenced state, according to the complaint. Detective Campbell proceeded to the driver’s side of the vehicle to try and talk to Davidson. The suspect reportedly told Campbell that the only way he was getting out of the vehicle was to “kill him” and that he was not going back to jail.
The suspect then grabbed the phone and ripped a sheet of paper to roll up to ingest the substance through his nasal cavity, according to the complaint. Campbell commanded the suspect to exit the car and after refusing the suspect reportedly proceeded to ingest the powder. Detective Campbell struck the window of the vehicle to extract the suspect. The suspect then put the vehicle in drive and attempted to flee. Campbell initiated pursuit and followed the suspect down 4-mile to state Rt. 10.
Chief Deputy Clark and Cpl. Dailey closed traffic at the mouth of 4-mile and waited for the suspect to drive by, according to the complaint. After the suspect drove by both units, Campbell then proceeded to get in front of the suspect’s vehicle to box him in on state Rt. 10. The suspect then rammed into the passenger side of the patrol car and steered back onto 4-mile.
While trying to drive back onto 4-mile Creek Rd., the suspect hit Clark and Dailey head on inside their patrol vehicle according to the complaint. Detective Campbell increased his speed and got ahead of the suspect’s vehicle again to box him in. Campbell got the vehicle stopped and the suspect was removed and placed into custody. Sheriff G.W. Linville requested medical services for the suspect due to the vehicle collision.
As of press deadlines, Davison was being held at Western Regional Jail on a $20,300 cash only bond.