Davidson, Damon-3554036_Mug_Front_20230309015639.jpg

Davidson

 Courtesy of WVRJA

HAMLIN — A Charleston man was arrested for assault on an officer, grand larceny, fleeing in vehicle causing injury and obstructing an officer on Mar. 8 by Lincoln County Sheriff Deputy Detective C.D. Campbell according to Lincoln County Magistrate Court records.

Prior to the stop, the vehicle’s owner reported that Davidson had left in the car earlier and had not come home according to the criminal complaint. The victim reportedly told the officer she wanted her car back implying that the suspect had stolen the keys and took the vehicle without permission.

