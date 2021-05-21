HARTS – One man has been charged in connection to three fires in the Harts area early Friday.
According to a criminal complaint filed by Trooper T.A. Chaffin of the West Virginia State Police, Chaffin and Trooper R.A. Evick II responded around 12:30 a.m. to an active arson "spree" in the Harts community.
According to the complaint, the officers were advised that William Cody Lusher, 29 of Kenova, had been observed setting fire to a residence and a church in the McClellan Highway area.
According to the complaint, officers were able to locate the accused just north of Walking by Faith Baptist Church on Route 10.
The report stated the accused was carrying Axe body spray, lighters and cotton socks. Witnesses also reported seeing the accused attempt to set fire to an abandoned general store in the same area.
According to the Harts Volunteer Fire Department, they and Guyan River responded to the scene. The home was reportedly a total loss, with minimal damage suffered to the church and abandoned store.
Lusher is charged with two counts of first degree arson and one count of fourth degree arson. He is being held at Western Regional Jail, where he was still awaiting arraignment as of 2 p.m. Friday.
