Cody Keith Woodrum

HAMLIN — A Branchland man has been arrested on charges of assaulting an officer, fleeing, and possession of drugs after he fought with a police officer at the Lincoln County High School football game on Friday.

Cody Keith Woodrum, 23, of Branchland was charged with possession of a controlled substance, obstructing, assault of a police officer, battery of a police officer, and fleeing on foot, according to a criminal complaint filed in Lincoln County Magistrate Court by Officer Lee Preece of the Hamlin Police Department.

