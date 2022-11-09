HAMLIN — A Branchland man has been arrested on charges of assaulting an officer, fleeing, and possession of drugs after he fought with a police officer at the Lincoln County High School football game on Friday.
Cody Keith Woodrum, 23, of Branchland was charged with possession of a controlled substance, obstructing, assault of a police officer, battery of a police officer, and fleeing on foot, according to a criminal complaint filed in Lincoln County Magistrate Court by Officer Lee Preece of the Hamlin Police Department.
Woodrum was being held in the Western Regional Jail on a $15,000 cash or surety bond, according to court records.
Preece was attending the football game on Nov. 4, when he received a call from a school staff member, who stated they suspected an individual who had just entered the gates was there to conduct a drug transaction, according to the complaint.
Preece spoke to Woodrum near the entrance and he stated he was at the game to meet his sister, according to the complaint. Preece decided to follow Woodrum and saw him standing with a group of male students, the complaint states.
According to the complaint, Preece asked Woodrum to step away from the students and speak with him. He asked if Woodrum had found his sister and he said “no,” but gave a different name for her when asked the second time, the complaint states.
Preece asked Woodrum if “he had anything on him that he shouldn’t” and he stated “no” and began emptying his pockets, according to the complaint. At this time, Preece noticed something that looked like black tape near the waistband of Woodrum’s pants, the complaint states.
According to the complaint, Preece asked about the item, but Woodrum acted confused and pushed it farther down into his waistband. Preece asked Woodrum to remove the item from his waistband, but he again pushed it farther down into his pants, the complaint states.
Preece told Woodrum to remove his hands from the waistband area so Preece could retrieve the item himself, the complaint states. At this time, Woodrum struck Officer Preece in the face and mouth and a fight ensued, according to the complaint.
Woodrum retreated from Officer Preece, who attempted to grab Woodrum by his hooded sweatshirt, the complaint states. Woodrum removed the shirt and fled from the officer, according to the complaint.
Preece caught up with Woodrum at a nearby graveyard after a citizen, who is also a former local police officer, helped give chase, the complaint states. Woodrum continued to resist arrest and grabbed at his waistband, leading Preece to believe he may have a weapon, according to the complaint.
The struggle continued and Preece was able to handcuff Woodrum and pry an item out of his clenched hand, the complaint states. The item turned out to be a small package containing suspected marijuana, according to the complaint.
Preece also recovered a suspected THC cartridge from Woodrum’s vehicle, the complaint states.