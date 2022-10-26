Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

The annual Madison Witches Ride will be held on Saturday, Oct. 29 in Madison on Main Street.

 Submitted photo

MADISON — The Witches Ride is traditionally a convoy of local women dressed as witches riding bicycles from the old post office in Madison to Ellis Park.

Upon arriving at Ellis Park, participants will be met by food and craft vendors as well as DJs playing classic Halloween tunes.

You can reach Matthew Britton at mbritton@hdmediallc.com or follow him on Twitter @{span}mbrittonhdmedia.{/span}

