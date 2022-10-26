MADISON — The Witches Ride is traditionally a convoy of local women dressed as witches riding bicycles from the old post office in Madison to Ellis Park.
Upon arriving at Ellis Park, participants will be met by food and craft vendors as well as DJs playing classic Halloween tunes.
The event was created by Alice Rider four years ago and it has become a tradition every Halloween since.
Rider was inspired to create the event after her friend shared a video with her of a similar event in Louisiana.
Rider expects around 150 women to participate in this year’s ride as she said the parade has grown every year since inception.
The age limit to join the parade is 16 and alternative transportation will be available for the women who are unable to commute by bicycle.
Prizes will be awarded to the witches who win the following competitions, most original costume, scariest costume, prettiest witch, best decorated hat, funniest costume and best decorated bike.
“It’s just a fun evening for women to come enjoy, the kids enjoy seeing their moms, grandmothers and school teachers dressed up and they witches all throw out candy to the kids like a regular parade,” said Rider.
To participate in the parade lineup will be across from the Madison City Park at 5:15 on the evening of Oct. 29.