Lincoln County Schools Superintendent Jeff Kelley, left, and State Auditor J.B. McCuskey, center, present Austin Lucas, right, with an award for fiscal responsibility during a recent board of education meeting in Hamlin.
HAMLIN — The chief financial officer of Lincoln County Schools has been recognized by the state auditor for his fiscally responsible work with the school system.
West Virginia State Auditor J.B. McCuskey presented an award to Austin Lucas during a 7 p.m. meeting of the Lincoln County Board of Education Tuesday at the Lincoln County Schools central offices in Hamlin.
Lucas was given the Leona Ketz Award for his use of the Local Government Purchasing Card (P-Card). Lucas was chosen for his outstanding improvement in using the P-Card to earn a greater rebate for the Lincoln County School System and its students, according to information provided by the treasurer’s office.
“The P-Card is a great resource for local governments and school boards. Austin has recognized that and is leading the charge to get his county the best rebate possible,” McCuskey said.
McCuskey added, “This is free money that school boards get simply by putting their purchases on the P-Card. I know his efforts will go a long way to help the county provide students and parents with resources that they would otherwise have to go without.”
Lucas became CFO and treasurer of Lincoln County Schools in August 2020. Since then, he has prioritized putting county school purchases on the P-Card, earning the county cash back, according to McCuskey. The county has received nearly $80,000 in cash-back rebates, he said.
“I’ve made it a goal since I started in this position to increase our P-Card volume. Our staff has done a great job of keeping volumes flat to increasing during years significantly impacted by COVID-19. We are currently on pace to increase our spending on the card by 10-15% from the prior fiscal year,” Lucas said.
Lucas added, “We encourage our vendors to take card payments, not only for the rebate, but because it decreases their day’s sales outstanding, which in turn, improves cash flow for those businesses. I commend the work the Auditor’s office did on the contract renewal; rebate rates increased yet again. The rebates received from the program will be used on initiatives in the county to benefit our students.”
The P-Card is a credit card used by state and local governments and agencies. Similar to a personal or business credit card rewards program, users receive rebates from the bank that issues the card. It can be used on everything from small purchases, such as office supplies, to large purchases such as copy machines or building materials, according to McCuskey’s office.
The P-Card also offers a more efficient method of streamlining the payment process and helps to fight fraud and abuse because P-Card transactions are tracked, and fraudulent use can be identified quickly, McCuskey said.
The Award is named after its first recipient, Leona Ketz. Ketz was recognized last school year for earning McDowell County Schools $200,000 in rebates, according to McCuskey’s office.
The next Lincoln County Board of Education meeting was scheduled for Nov. 1, at the central offices in Hamlin.