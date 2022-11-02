Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Austin Lucas receives award

Lincoln County Schools Superintendent Jeff Kelley, left, and State Auditor J.B. McCuskey, center, present Austin Lucas, right, with an award for fiscal responsibility during a recent board of education meeting in Hamlin.

 Submitted photo

HAMLIN — The chief financial officer of Lincoln County Schools has been recognized by the state auditor for his fiscally responsible work with the school system.

West Virginia State Auditor J.B. McCuskey presented an award to Austin Lucas during a 7 p.m. meeting of the Lincoln County Board of Education Tuesday at the Lincoln County Schools central offices in Hamlin.

