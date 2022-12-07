Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

HUNTINGTON — A Huntington resident who dedicated her life to higher education died this week.

Carolyn Smith, 76, of Huntington, died Wednesday, Nov. 30. Smith was president and co-owner of Huntington Junior College, where she worked for 54 years until earlier this year when it was acquired by SensibleSchool Inc.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

Recommended for you