A steady rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Becoming windy. High near 60F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Cloudy during the evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low 34F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 30%.
Ty Martin, executive secretary for Logan Healthcare Foundation, presents a check for $10,000 to Sue Burton, Lincoln County Schools Healthy Grandfamilies Facilitator. The grant was used to help grandparents who are raising their grandchildren and are in the Grandfamilies Program with Christmas.
Brenda Kirk, a member of Lincoln County Healthy Grandfamilies Program receives a laptop and printer for two of her grandchildren who are students at Lincoln County High School. They received the items for participating in a Transition to College webinar presented by College of West Virginia, WVSU and Healthy Grandfamilies Program.
Ty Martin, executive secretary for Logan Healthcare Foundation, presents a check for $10,000 to Sue Burton, Lincoln County Schools Healthy Grandfamilies Facilitator. The grant was used to help grandparents who are raising their grandchildren and are in the Grandfamilies Program with Christmas.
Submitted photos
Brenda Kirk, a member of Lincoln County Healthy Grandfamilies Program receives a laptop and printer for two of her grandchildren who are students at Lincoln County High School. They received the items for participating in a Transition to College webinar presented by College of West Virginia, WVSU and Healthy Grandfamilies Program.
Ty Martin, executive secretary for Logan Healthcare Foundation, presents a check for $10,000 to Sue Burton, Lincoln County Schools Healthy Grandfamilies Facilitator. The grant was used to help grandparents who are raising their grandchildren and are in the Grandfamilies Program with Christmas.