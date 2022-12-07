ALUM CREEK — The Children’s Discovery Park at Alum Creek Lions Club Park has a new fairy house thanks to local woodworker, Jim Kidd.
In addition to his latest project, building a “fairy house” into a tree stump, Kidd also created two mini-libraries at the park that encourage people to take a book or leave a book.
Kidd said he enjoys doing projects for the Alum Creek Lions Club.
“When they call me and need something, I accommodate them and don’t mind doing it all. My friend and barber, Jim Ryan, just kind of asked me. I said sure. I went down and took a look and Loren Smith was there,” Kidd said.
Smith is a 59-year member of the club. He specifically had Kidd’s talents in mind when a tree had to be removed from the property. Smith thought Kidd would be the perfect person to transform the stump into a unique feature in the park.
“I knew he was good at woodworking, and he’s a very fine person who is involved in the community,” Smith said.
For Kidd, this request was a little different. The Lions wanted to transform a tree stump into something out of a storybook.
“That was way out of my wheelhouse,” Kidd said.
Kidd added, “They had a fellow come down with chainsaws and cut a peak on it. I put the roof on it. I took from Loren’s example pics and used some of my own ideas to put a couple windows on each side, a smokestack going out the top and a door on it.”
The finishing touch was adding a hand-carved gnome, who peaks out the door.
The project was a learning experience, Kidd said.
“That was kind of interesting because I’ve never tried anything along those lines. I like doing something that challenges you,” Kidd said.
Kidd is a woodcarver. He enjoys carving large wooden busts, bowls and a number of other artisan crafts. He also enjoys making bows and shaker boxes.
“I started out probably 20 years ago, just wanting to know if I could do it. I just started from scratch. Boy the first couple were really tough,” Kidd said.
As time went on, Kidd improved his craft.
“I took a couple classes from a guy named Tom Wolfe in North Carolina. I’ve had a couple classes from Vic Hood. He’s probably one of the outstanding carvers in the country. I just picked up some classes and practiced and so forth. I just really enjoy it. It’s a good way to keep you out of trouble,” Kidd said.
Kidd also enjoys making cabinets, book shelves, tables, and other furniture. He even made a large 12-segment dining room table for his home. It’s now where his family gathers for the holidays and other celebrations.
He also enjoys carving small wooden figures, like Santa.
“Some of the smaller things, I just use basswood that you can hold on your hand and carve. Then I moved up to some busts. You’re talking something 12 to 14 inches tall and about the same width. I do that out of Butternut. What you do is you carve like you’re cutting a piece of firewood. You carve the basic shape out of that, and I bring it into my workshop and use hand chisels and mallets to get it shaped the way I want it.”
Sometimes Kidd traces a rough drawing before he begins. Other times, he just starts carving.
“Sometimes, I just go in and whatever’s in there is in there,” he said.
Kidd doesn’t sell his work. He gives most of it away to friends and family.
“If you turn your hobby into work, it’s not fun anymore. It’s work,” Kidd said.
Nothing is better for relieving stress, Kidd said.
“When you’re working, I don’t care what you do for a living, you’ve got stress. When I go out to my shop, everything just floats away. When I come back to the house, I’m in a better humor and everything,” Kidd said.
Before he retired, Kidd made his living working on color copiers and other office equipment for Canon Equipment.
He is a member of South Charleston Baptist Church, where much of his work has found a home.
Kidd and his wife, Peggy, have a son, Nicholas, and a daughter, Brandi Jamerson. They also have four grandchildren.