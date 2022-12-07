Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Fairy House

Jim Kidd recently constructed this ‘fairy house’ in the Children’s Discovery Park at Alum Creek Lions Park. Kidd is a local woodworker who normally prefers woodcarving.

 Submitted photo

ALUM CREEK — The Children’s Discovery Park at Alum Creek Lions Club Park has a new fairy house thanks to local woodworker, Jim Kidd.

In addition to his latest project, building a “fairy house” into a tree stump, Kidd also created two mini-libraries at the park that encourage people to take a book or leave a book.

