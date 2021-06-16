HAMLIN — Eddie Austin found his love for furniture making early on in life.
“I used to get off the bus here when I was a senior in high school,” Austin said. “I just started sweeping floors. It was a local woodworker who owned it before me, he hired me just to sweep floors. I started learning a little bit during that time.”
Austin began his career working for local furniture maker James Probst. He then graduated first in his class with a degree in fine woodworking technology from the University of Rio Grand.
Now, 20 years later, Austin owns the building and runs his business out of the place where it all began for him.
“I came back to this shop, helped him run the shop for a long time,” Austin said. “I eventually bought him out. I never left. The summers here, it’s really hot. I know when I was younger, there’s a lot of summers I just said there was no way I’d be back next summer, and then I ended up being here for 21 years.
EA Woodworks is located in Hamlin, but work made by Austin can be found all across the country. He also sells pieces out of the Tamarack.
“We have work all across the United States,” Austin said. “Large collections of work in Philadelphia, Huntington Beach, California, New Jersey.”
Austin utilizes older machinery in his shop, with several vintage pieces that still work today.
“I love old machinery,” Austin said. “I have several pieces. Like that machine just turned 100 years old last year. A lot of them are from the 1940s, 1950s because they were made so well back then.”
Austin takes pride in his work and the fact that all of his pieces are completely hand made.
“Everything is built by hand here,” Austin said. “That’s part of the reason we’ve been able to stay so busy. There’s a lack of people working with their hands these days. I like to do different and unique designs.”
EA Woodworks consists of Austin and one full-time employee, along with a couple of part-time employees for larger projects. Most wood for his pieces is locally sourced.
“Right now in the shop, we’ve got a walnut dining table top that’s getting ready to get made,” Austin said. “These boards came from a large walnut tree in Ironton. Most of the wood is local, I guess you could say it’s Appalachian.”
Austin also has a handmade solar-powered wood kiln in front of his shop, which he and his father-in-law built after his old machine broke down. He utilizes this kiln for drying out wood before it is used to create pieces.
Emblazoned on the front of the kiln are the words “be kind,” in bold and colorful letters. This is a reflection of the life Austin himself tries to live by and the kindness he strives to show to those around him.
Austin said while he has had offers to take his shop elsewhere, Hamlin and Lincoln County have always been home for him.
“I’m from here,” Austin said. “It means so much to me to shine here rather than pack it up and go somewhere else to shine. I want people to see that we come from these little towns, we’re fairly small people when it comes to the world but we can do big things with educations from Hamlin High School or Lincoln County.”
Learn more and see other pieces created by Austin at eddieaustinwoodworks.com.