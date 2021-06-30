HAMLIN — The streets of Hamlin and West Hamlin will soon be lined with banners celebrating Lincoln County veterans thanks to the work of one local woman.
Rhonda Slone, president of the American Legion Auxiliary, said she came up with the idea for the project late last year.
“It all started in November,” Slone said. “I lost my uncle Billy Adkins. He passed away, and then we lost Chuck Yeager who was our cousin. And a lot of people did not, people from Lincoln County didn’t know who Chuck Yeager was.”
Slone said after this experience, she wanted to find a way to honor local veterans.
“Then I got to thinking, with all the chaos that’s going on in the world, our veterans are not remembered,” Slone said. “People that have passed away, they don’t know. So I decided that I wanted to find a way to honor them.”
Slone said she contacted Barboursville to see how a similar program there worked in order to start planning, and since then it has taken off.
“I just put the word out in January that I was holding a benefit for military honor banners and that I needed pictures of all their veterans,” Slone said. “And I have been fundraising really non-stop since then.”
Slone said she estimates around 200 banners have already been made, and she says that’s just the beginning. Slone also said she keeps a notebook with the stories of each veteran represented.
“With each one of these banners I have gotten a story of where they went, where they served, who they served with,” Slone said. “It’s a very humbling experience.”
Slone said she anticipates receiving more requests for banners once the first set are displayed around town.
“This is an ongoing project,” Slone said. “It doesn’t stop until I have every pole in Lincoln County covered, and I’m not just talking here in Hamlin, I’m talking everywhere.”
Slone said fundraising will continue to provide banners as requests keep coming in.
“We need all the funding that we can get,” Slone said. “I’ve still got 315 and counting to go.”
The banners will be displayed multiple times throughout the year, with the first ones set to be displayed until the end of July.
Slone said donations can be made payable to the Lincoln County Hometown Heroes Project, and that donations can also be made inside of any City National Bank location by mentioning the Lincoln County banner project.
Anyone with a veteran in their family who would like to request a banner can contact Slone on Facebook or at 304-778-7125.