AKRON, Ohio — A trio of area soap box derby racers placed in international competition on July 24.
Peyton Brake, 13, took third place in the Rally Superstock division; Abbagale Gibson, 11, took second place in Local Stock; Paxton Brake, 8, notched seventh place in Rally Stock during the FirstEnergyAll American Soap Box Derby World Championships in Akron, Ohio.
The racers, who all live in the Morrisvale area, belong to the Kanawha Valley Soap Box Derby Association, where Cindi Terry serves as president.
The trio qualified via a local race in South Charleston that propelled them to national competition.
Peyton Brake qualified in 2019, making this his second trip to nationals, but the trio made a trip to Ohio over Memorial Day weekend to ride the track in advance to get a feel for the landscape.
“On this track, they run three (lanes) wide instead of just two,” said Amber Brake, mother of Peyton and Paxton. “Even though they could only run two wide on Memorial Day weekend, they could at least get a feel for how much bigger the track is before international competition.”
Normally, the world championship would include racers from other countries, but as a result of COVID-19 protocols during qualifying races earlier in the year, the race was limited to U.S. competitors.
“The participation numbers were lower than what we normally have,” she said.
In Local Stock, 56 racers competed, while in Rally Stock, there were 39.
It is worthy of noting that Abbagale Gibson was just 0.021 seconds out of first place, and Peyton Brake just 0.017 seconds behind the top finisher in his division.
“It is a full week experience,” Amber Brake said. “Finding placements for weights is the challenge. Do we need to move weight from the nose, tail, center or seat weight? We had to come up with what we were running for Saturday.”
There are plenty of families who race and travel together and would be willing to share knowledge and tips with newcomers to the hobby, she said.
“They can go to the track in South Charleston and they can follow the Kanawha Valley Soap Box Derby Association, and they always post the race dates,” she said. “Cindi Terry is a great contact for getting started. Show up and any parents at the track will get you pointed in the right direction. It can be expensive to build your own car, but South Charleston is one of the few that offers barn cars to where you can try it out and see if you like it before you invest, and those cars are assigned to you as long as you participate.”
Little Creek Park is regarded as one of the premier tracks on the East Coast, boasting lighting and an incline and downward slope that racers enjoy navigating.
The new season starts soon, August 2021 South Charleston Rally Race is set for Aug. 21-22.
For more information on the Little Creek Park’s Soap Box Derby Track, contact Cyndi Terry at 304-730-5301 or by email at cynditerry@kvsbda.org.