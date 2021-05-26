HAMLIN — Lincoln County Starting Points hosted its annual Community Baby Shower event Friday, May 21. The event serviced 80 families from Lincoln County, including nearly 120 children.
This year, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the organization decided to hold the event outside at Lincoln Primary Care Center in Hamlin.
Director Hannah Adkins said she and Maddie Stanley try to ensure each year that those registered get items that they need.
“We did car seats, high chairs, pack and plays, toddler beds, booster seats, strollers, potty chairs, baby monitors, blankets for door prizes, towels for door prizes,” Adkins said.
Adkins said the event had required pre-registration, and that they serviced individuals from expecting mothers to those with children up to age four.
“They get one big gift that they register for and then a door prize,” Adkins said. “We did grab and go food. We have vendors set up giving out safety information, different information for like nutrition, healthcare services, domestic violence, different vendors like that.”
Adkins said they didn’t get to do a large event last year due to the pandemic, but still worked to provide for those in need.
“We have the event once a year,” Adkins said. “Last year we had it, but we didn’t do like an actual event. And we decided to do it outdoors this year because of COVID.”
Adkins said the work she is able to do through Starting Points is fulfilling because it is so needed in the area.
“There are a lot of families, especially right now during the pandemic, that need the extra help,” Adkins said. “It’s amazing that this program is here and that we’re able to help so many families get things that they may not be able to get, especially right now. It definitely feels good.”
Lincoln County Starting Points is a grant-funded program through the state that only services Lincoln residents. They regularly give out diapers, wipes, formula, hygiene products and can get referrals for car seats year-round. Their services are not income based.