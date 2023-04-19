WEST HAMLIN — Victory for Our Region is run by local businessman Brooke Lunsford and is located beside of the St. Mary’s Physical Therapy building near Lincoln Plaza. He operates a resale shop at discounted prices and donates to local schools through his 501c3.
After running for Senate in 2018, Lunsford saw the need to create a clear plan for change in our region. Impacted while learning about the poverty and living conditions affecting the people of West Virginia, especially in the foster care system and among veterans, Lunsford knew it was time to do something about it.
He founded Victory for Our Region, a not-for-profit organization, with a mission to build communities by providing basic human needs such as food and shelter, and by empowering at-risk youth and adults to become victorious in their lives.
Especially troublesome to Lunsford is that there are over 6,700 kids in foster care in West Virginia who do not have a permanent home. There are also many homeless veterans and little affordable housing where low-income people and veterans are able to comfortably live in peace.
Lunsford said he wants to change all that and help the downtrodden, neglected and heroes of our nation to give them a safe place they can call their own. Through a wide range of partnerships and caring community organizations, including Rotary International where he is a Paul Harris Fellow and currently President of the Milton Club, he said he is confident “we will do it together and claim Victory for our Region.”
Some of the areas that Victory for our Region specializes in is affordable housing services, foster care support and community building.
Families who pay more than 30 percent of their income for housing are considered cost burdened and may have difficulty affording necessities such as food, clothing, transportation, and medical care.
According to Lunsford’s webpage for the organization, an estimated 12 million renter and homeowner households now pay more than 50 percent of their annual incomes for housing.
“We combat this problem with our Affordable Housing initiative, aimed at low-income people and Veterans,” Lunsford said. “Affordable housing opportunities for all segments of the community are recognized as an important part of developing and maintaining a healthy economy and workforce. We recognize the area’s need for affordable housing and have identified it as a priority for the future development of our community.”
The organization has established the following goals for its Affordable Housing Services Program, which will initially concentrate on the area of Huntington, West Virginia
- Increase the stock of affordable housing
- Reduce substandard housing
- Create and support new homeowners
“Through the AHSP, we offer several services to promote these goals,” Lunsford said. “These services are offered year-round, such as Credit Counseling, First Time Homeowner assistance, Financial Literacy and Insurance Planning. Through a partnership with Synergy Insurance Group, insurance needs can be quoted by our licensed agents, and that part of the commission that usually falls to the agent will go to our nonprofit.”
Lunsford said there are plans to continue to expand the program and its offerings.
“In addition to the year-round services, we expect to offer and administer in the near future an annual loan program which will offer low-interest loans to assist in the provision of affordable housing,” Lunsford said. “Applications for this program will be accepted once a year and may be considered in conjunction with emergency repair and tenant-based rental assistance funding.”
Lunsford said affordable housing opportunities are a main goal for the organization and its leadership.
“The Board has prioritized affordable housing and has made it a strategic priority,” Lunsford said. “While each of the activities we offer are important to provide — they are dependent on receiving sufficient donations and public funding to continue offering them. In the future, we anticipate that additional funding will also be needed to target emergency repair activities, to facilitate more families throughout our area being able to remain in their homes safely.”
According to statistics cited on the organization’s website, on any given day more than 6,700 youth are in West Virginia foster care. They range from infants to 18 years old, and even up to 21 years old in the states that have extended foster care. The average age of a child in foster care is 9 years old, and there are slightly more boys than girls. The median amount of time that a child is in foster care is just over a year.
“More than half of these children will be safely reunified with their parents or primary caregivers, and one-quarter will be adopted, many by their foster parents,” Lunsford said. “In the U.S. over 20,000 youth leave the foster care system each year because they have not yet been safely reunited with their families or adopted and are too old to remain in state custody. Our goal is to change this situation by helping to provide the permanent home our foster kids so desperately need.”
Lunsford said another key focus of the organization is helping families and children.
“Victory for Our Region is a close-knit, culture driven, social organization that takes pride in building families,” Lunsford said. “Building families can mean several different things. Whether it is helping to find a child’s family forever through adoption or supporting their temporary family to provide a safe and loving environment for a child until they can return home, we are here to help. We work diligently to make sure a foster child has the best possible connection and outcome. We pride ourselves on being a constant source of support and voice to foster children.”
Being community minded is a driving factor that brings all these goals together.
“Community building means many different things to many different people,” Lunsford said. “However, we define it as a wide range of services and activities directed toward the creation or enhancement of community among individuals within a regional area or who have a common interest. And, under this definition, we have been building communities for more than 20 years through the leaders that run our organization.”
The organization thus far has included support for, and engagement with, the following organizations and/or projects
- Lincoln County Schools
- Cabell County School Videos and Streaming
- Lincoln Lazers
- ECCHO
- 3rd Grade Dictionary Distribution
- Cabell County Fair Animal Purchase
- Cabell County Fair Born and Raised
- Tri-State Area Boy Scouts
- Huntington City Mission
- Mountain State Christian School
- Milton Youth Sports
- College Scholarships- 3 High Schools
- Ronald McDonald House
- Christmas for Kids in Community
- Veteran’s Home of Barboursville
- Hospitality House
- Congressional Youth Leadership Council
- Milton City Parks
- Milton Fire Department
- April Dawn Park
- Hannan High School
- Golden Girls Group Home
- Camp Lincoln