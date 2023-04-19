Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Victory for our Region is located inside the old Family Fun Center in West Hamlin.

 Amy Adkins | Lincoln Journal

WEST HAMLIN — Victory for Our Region is run by local businessman Brooke Lunsford and is located beside of the St. Mary’s Physical Therapy building near Lincoln Plaza. He operates a resale shop at discounted prices and donates to local schools through his 501c3.

After running for Senate in 2018, Lunsford saw the need to create a clear plan for change in our region. Impacted while learning about the poverty and living conditions affecting the people of West Virginia, especially in the foster care system and among veterans, Lunsford knew it was time to do something about it.

