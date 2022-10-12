Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

TORNADO — Long before it was a national icon, the bald eagle was a native American symbol of strength, boldness, and the ability to overcome any obstacle.

David Kushner of Alum Creek has had a lifelong love of these birds — mostly as a national symbol and as an animal of unparalleled majesty in nature. But since one landed near his mother’s house on Coal River Road last week, it has taken on even more meaning.

