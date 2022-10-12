TORNADO — Long before it was a national icon, the bald eagle was a native American symbol of strength, boldness, and the ability to overcome any obstacle.
David Kushner of Alum Creek has had a lifelong love of these birds — mostly as a national symbol and as an animal of unparalleled majesty in nature. But since one landed near his mother’s house on Coal River Road last week, it has taken on even more meaning.
“I’ve been here for 22 years and I’ve never seen one in this area before,” Kushner said.
Kushner has been experiencing some health problems that have left him on leave from work since the beginning of August.
“I’ve been going to doctors appointments, up to the Cleveland Clinic, running all over the place, so my spirits have not been the best and everything. Seeing this bald eagle has raised my spirits a lot. It’s just been amazing to me,” he said.
Kushner received a call early Wednesday morning from his brother, Noah, who was driving to work and spotted the eagle.
“My brother works for the Department of Corrections. He normally works in Barboursville, but was temporarily transferred to the jail near Southridge, so he travels down Coal River Road when he goes to work. My mom’s house is on the way so he always kind of looks over as he’s driving by,” Kushner said.
He added, “When he glanced over there, he saw a white head. He had to do a double take and realized it was a bald eagle. He immediately pulled over because he’d never seen one in the wild before either. He immediately called me because he knows how much I love them."
Kushner drove the 10 minutes to his mother’s, where the eagle was still feasting on a deer carcass in the field across from the house.
“I was amazed it was still there. I pulled up, slowly got out of the car, and took some pictures with my digital camera. I knew I could get more with my phone and that’s when I took the video. It flew away as I moved in to get closer. It was amazing to see something like that up so close, just to see it out in nature,” Kushner said.
Kushner’s love for eagles goes back to his youth. He is a native of the nation’s capital, moving from Washington D.C. to Yawkey, where he lived for 10 years before moving to Alum Creek, where he lives with his wife, LaDonna, and children, Bailey, 12, and Mackenzie, 11.
Over the years, Kushner and his family have taken trips to Dollywood and the Bronx to see eagles in captivity.
“I’ve always had a thing for eagles. I’ve always been a patriot and they just represent America. On top of that, they’re just such a beautiful bird. I’ve always been in love with them. I’ve been close to bald eagles in captivity but I’ve never been close to one in the wild like that,” Kushner said.
It wasn’t the first time Kushner had a moving experience involving an animal in the wild. He recalled a memory from his younger days involving his father and a trip to Alaska.
“When I graduated from college, my dad took my brother and me on a trip to Alaska. We flew to Anchorage, rented a Winnebago and went down the Denali highway. At one point, we stopped and saw a grizzly bear. It actually followed us for two miles. It didn’t come close to us, but it kept getting up on its hind legs and watching us. That was an amazing experience,” Kushner concluded.