LCCOP Save a Life Day
Lincoln County Outreach Program President Ryan Elkins operates an information booth at a recent event. The LCCOP will participate in Save-A-Life Day on Sept. 8.

 Submitted photo

On Sept. 8, Lincoln County will join the other 54 West Virginia counties in banding together to host the largest day of free naloxone distribution in the state.

The Lincoln County Community Outreach Program is participating in the event. Local distribution will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Lincoln Primary Care Center at 7400 Lynn Ave., Hamlin.

