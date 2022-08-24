On Sept. 8, Lincoln County will join the other 54 West Virginia counties in banding together to host the largest day of free naloxone distribution in the state.
The Lincoln County Community Outreach Program is participating in the event. Local distribution will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Lincoln Primary Care Center at 7400 Lynn Ave., Hamlin.
Attendees will receive one Narcan kit, in-person training, and information about local resources.
The Lincoln County Community Outreach Program is a grassroots effort to reach out to people struggling with drug addiction and mental illness, Director Ryan Elkins said. For the last four years, the LCCOP has been hosting outreach events across the county, as well as working directly with individuals to provide support, Elkins confirmed.
“We are proud to be part of this amazing, statewide Save-A-Life-Day event to offer this life-saving medicine to give a second chance — whether it’s those with substance-use disorder, or whether the opioid overdose is a child who accidentally ingests pill or a grandmother with memory lapses who took too much pain medicine. Every life saved has the potential to help make West Virginia a better place,” Elkins said.
While it’s in its third year, this is the first time Save-A-Life Day will include every county. You can find a statewide map of over 150 events at savealifewv.org.
Save-A-Life Day is made possible by support from the West Virginia Office of Drug Control Policy, which supplies the lion’s share of the Narcan for the statewide event. Key logistics support also comes from the University of Charleston Pharmacy School and the West Virginia Office of Maternal Child and Family Health.
This year’s major sponsors include Aetna, Ayuda Medical, CareSource, CAMC Foundation, Community Connections, Unicare, and the West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute.
According to organizers of the event, West Virginia lost an average of two family members to fatal overdoses each day in 2021, down from over three lives lost a day, on average, in 2020. This improvement is due in part to the expansion of free naloxone programs including Save-A-Life Day events, which started in 2020.
The theme for Sept. 8 is “Meeting People Where They Are.” What this looks like for Save-A-Life Day events is getting a larger portion of naloxone to people at risk of overdose by focusing distribution on high-risk areas, incorporating outreach strategies, and partnering with people who use drugs, according to event organizers.
Pick-up sites include churches, clinics, libraries, colleges, recovery homes, gas stations, fire departments, groceries, parks, and dollar stores.
The West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute is also providing over 10,000 fentanyl test strips across the state for free distribution at Save-A-Life Day events.
“Save-A-Life Day is about communities taking care of each other. It activates the local organizations and individuals that see every life as precious and worth saving. When we reach out to those in the depths of despair, we send the message that we want you to be well, and when you’re ready to begin healing we are here to help,” explained Dr. David Didden, medical director of Overdose Prevention and Innovation Projects at the West Virginia Bureau for Public Health.
Organizers plan to distribute over 5,000 naloxone kits (or over 10,000 naloxone doses) throughout the day. Each location is powered by local volunteers who attended training to be able to participate. There are many volunteers for this year’s event in Lincoln County, Elkins said.
Family members, friends of people who take opioids for pain, friends of people who use drugs, and anyone who wants to be prepared to save a life are welcome to get trained on Sept 8. The training often takes just 5-10 minutes.
Many people know naloxone by one of its brand names, Narcan. Narcan is an easy-to-use nasal spray with no adverse side effects that works to reverse opioid overdoses. Naloxone has been approved by the FDA for over 50 years.