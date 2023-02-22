Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Ashley Edwards and Cindy McGue are pictured.

 Submitted photo

DUVAL — Duval High School graduates Ashley Edwards and Cindy McGue recently hit national fame when hair extensions from their company Mane304 were used by Celebrity Fashionista Paris Hilton.

Eduardo Ponce styled Hilton with the extensions for the NBC 2024 Olympics commercial.

