DUVAL — Duval High School graduates Ashley Edwards and Cindy McGue recently hit national fame when hair extensions from their company Mane304 were used by Celebrity Fashionista Paris Hilton.
Eduardo Ponce styled Hilton with the extensions for the NBC 2024 Olympics commercial.
“You guys are gonna LOVE these extensions,” Ponce said. “They are great for adding fullness and length. I’m obsessed with the quality and shade options.”
Edwards graduated from Charleston School of Beauty and is the owner and operator of FRESH Salon, where she works as a stylist and employs 18 beauty professionals. She is known for her coloring skills.
McGue comes to Mane304 with an extensive sales and business background and was previously a sales executive and a real estate consultant.
Edwards and McGue were both frustrated with extensions that shed a lot and whose color faded quickly, so they came together and created Mane304 at FRESH Salon. Mane304 hair is extra-sealed, so it does not shed like extensions from other brands.
Edwards said she applied her color expertise throughout the production process to ensure her extensions would hold color well and would be easier for new stylists to color match. She can also coach newer stylists on coloring a client’s extensions to match their natural hair’s color because she knows the Mane304 color formulas inside and out.
Mane304 hair matches the industry’s highest standards of quality and is 100 percent human remi hair. Remi hair is a hair extension industry standard, and it refers to human hair that still has the cuticle intact. It is also “double drawn.” Double drawn extensions are those that have had shorter hairs removed by hand so that only long strands are left. Mane304 offers 20 color options in three lengths.