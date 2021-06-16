HAMLIN — All That an’ More will begin hosting movie nights, with the first set for 7:30 p.m. June 19.
All That an’ More owners Lakin and Tom Patten said they want to provide something for kids and adults alike in the community to look forward to.
“We’re going to do the movie night, we’ll do that on weekends here and there,” Lakin said. “We want to help bring the town back to life.”
“We’ve been happy to serve the community,” Tom added.
Lakin said there are plans to do kids nights, teen nights and date nights to provide variety.
“We’ll be doing family-oriented movies,” Lakin said. “We’ll switch it up every now and then to get different crowds in. We’ll have a little bit of stuff for everybody.”
The event is planned to have an old-style feel, including the $1 admission price.
“We’ve got some old-style movie theater seats we’re going to be putting in,” Tom said. “We’re just going to do it old school. One dollar admission tickets. It’s not for us to profit from, it’s just to give the kids in the town something to do on a Friday or Saturday night.”
Details and the movie for the first event will be posted at https://www.facebook.com/groups/411796589907128.
Admission is first come first served, with a limited capacity of 30. Concessions will also be available.