LOGAN — A local businessman and his wife have donated $50,000 to the new diesel technology program on Southern WV Community & Technical College’s Williamson campus.
The announcement was made by Wally and Martha Thornhill during the college’s Early College Academy Recognition Banquet on May 5 at the Chief Logan Conference Center.
Wally Thornhill, who came from a technical background himself, called the investment worthwhile for our local area. Dr. Pamela L. Alderman, president of Southern, thanked the Thornhills for their generous donation to support the technical program.
“The Diesel Technology program will provide education and training for students in a growing field. Without the support of individuals like Wally and Martha Thornhill, these programs would not be possible,” stated Alderman. “Without the vision and hard work of Dr. David Lemmon, Dean Professional and Technical Studies, Southern would not be seeing a resurgence of the Williamson Campus.”
During the event, 95 Early College Academy Students from Beth Haven Christian School, Chapmanville Regional High School, Lincoln County High School, Logan High School, Man High School, Mingo Central Comprehensive High School, and Tug Valley High School were recognized. In addition, five of the ECA students were honored for being the first high school students to graduate from college before they graduate from high school.
“This is a major accomplishment for these students, and they are the first ones to achieve this goal,” Russell Saunders, Dean of Allied Health and Nursing said.
Ethan Colegrove, Callie McNeely, Haylee Webb, Kolton Goldie, and Cassidy Griffey, who arrived at the ceremony following her team’s softball game dressed in her softball uniform, were all honored at the banquet.
“These students have worked tirelessly toward this goal, and they deserve all these accolades,” Saunders said.
Gov. Jim Justice sent congratulations and certificates honoring the ECA graduates. Logan Mayor Serafino Noletti presented the five graduates with a certificate honoring their achievement and a custom graduation frame.
President Alderman expressed how proud she was of this group of overachievers. “They have shown a great deal of work and dedication in reaching this goal, and we couldn’t be prouder of them.”
ECA students received honor stoles and cords, certificates, and gift bags. The five early graduates received special plaques.
Nolletti also presented the City of Logan’s Annual Shining Star Award to the Southern WV Community & Technical College’s ECA program. The award is given each year to a deserving person or program.
“We have such a great relationship with the City of Logan,” Alderman said. “On behalf of Southern, I am honored to receive this award and grateful for the support of the City of Logan.”