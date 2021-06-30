WEST HAMLIN — Wayne Salmons is known for hitting the road with his Saved By Grace BBQ truck, but he’s set to open his first physical location July 3.
“I’ve always just had the food truck,” Salmons said. “I was an assistant manager at Domino’s for five years, so that’s where I really got my experience as far as in the restaurant business. But this is my first time doing a sit-down place.”
Salmons is set to host a grand-opening event Saturday, July 3 with live music, a cornhole tournament and motorcycle show.
Salmons first hit the road in 2016, when he and his cousin started the business. Salmons eventually bought him out and became the sole owner. He said his take on customer service, combined with his unique offerings, is what keeps customers coming back.
“I pride myself on treating people right,” Salmons said. “I don’t want just a restaurant, or just a food truck. I want to change people’s lives, my workers or even my customers. I don’t want them to come and think it’s just another place. I want them to come and think ‘wow, they are true people and they care about me.’”
Some of the offerings include the award-winning Route 34 — cheese fries topped with barbeque — and the Smoking 5. Salmons said there is a story behind most of the unique items on his menu.
“My banjo instructor came up with the Smoking 5,” Salmons said. “He came one day and said ‘can I tell you what I want and you make it for me?’ Well he wanted the ribbon fries with the chicken, the buffalo sauce, the ranch, jalapenos and all that, hot sauce. I said that’s going to be a warm dish, and he said well let’s call it the Smoking 5. We both play banjo, and everybody that plays knows we refer to it as the old five string.”
He said he’s excited to bring something different to his community. He said he plans to offer live music and other events at his new location as well.
“There’s nothing over here like this,” Salmons said. “People stop daily to see if we’re open yet. People in our community need things to do.”
Located within the former Triple Scoop building, Salmons has already worked to swap out the bright colors for a completely new look on the building, with his signature red and black that is featured on his trucks.
Salmons said the name for the business comes from his personal faith.
“I’m a faith-based person,” Salmons said. “I truly believe God has blessed me as far as being able to do this.”
Salmons said he still plans to continue operating one of his food trucks after the brick-and-mortar location opens.
Saved By Grace will also offer car wash and detailing services at the West Hamlin site.
Saved By Grace BBQ will be open Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.