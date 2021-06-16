ALUM CREEK – Local author Jim Ryan will host a book signing for his fifth self-published book, “Murder on Alum Creek,” June 27 at the Alum Creek Community Center.
Ryan, 80, released the book in April. It centers around a true story he first heard about at 20 years old.
Over time, Ryan said he kept hearing more and more about the murder from others in the community. The story of the Baptist preacher killing his wife seemed to come up again and again through the years.
Ryan spent about a year and a half working on the book, mainly through the coronavirus pandemic when his shop was forced to close by orders from Governor Jim Justice.
“When the state shut the barber shop down I had six weeks off,” Ryan said. “I did a lot of the typing during that time.”
Records show that police said that Preston Turley drowned his wife Mary Susan in the Coal River and it took five days for her body to be recovered. Susan was from Putnam County. Newspaper articles from the day said he had tied a stone by a rope to her head and she sank to the bottom of the river; then, after the deed, the preacher had posted a phony reward for the return of his missing wife.
Turley was hanged at Perry Branch where, records say, 5,000 appeared to watch.
Ryan spent time trying to find people in the community with a connection to the case.
“I interviewed four people,” Ryan said. “With something that happened 160 years ago, there’s not very many people directly connected with it to talk. It is a local family thing, so I interviewed three members of the family the fourth or fifth generation down, and then one person whose family lived in the same area and knew all about it. It was passed down by word of mouth.”
The lifelong resident of Lincoln County said his daughters asked him to start making notes for them in his spare time about things they may be interested in. It started him down a path to book writing.
For this book in particular, Ryan said he was approached by a family member with court transcripts and that started his journey in working on compiling the story.
“One of those family members, I met her in a restaurant over at South Ridge,” Ryan said. “She asked if I would like to have the transcript of the trial. And I said I sure would.”
Ryan is selling the book locally with no online sales. Anyone interested in a copy can stop by the signing or contact Ryan at The Barber Shop in Alum Creek.