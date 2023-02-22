Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

20221127_hd_walkathon
Buy Now

Shelter employee Rainel Lansang walks with Stink outside of the building as the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter in Huntington in 2022.

 Ryan Fischer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Control Shelter received a $60,000 grant from national nonprofit Petco Love in support of its work for animals in Huntington and Cabell and Wayne counties.

“Petco Love’s grant investment supports our lifesaving work, allowing us to provide an increased level of care for our shelter animals,” said Courtney Proctor Cross, executive director of the shelter, in a press release Wednesday. “This grant money allowed us to hire staff to provide additional care for all the animals while they call the shelter home. Petco Love’s support ensures that our animals receive excellent care from the moment they enter our shelter until they are adopted or accepted by one of our rescue partners.”

Recommended for you