HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Control Shelter received a $60,000 grant from national nonprofit Petco Love in support of its work for animals in Huntington and Cabell and Wayne counties.
“Petco Love’s grant investment supports our lifesaving work, allowing us to provide an increased level of care for our shelter animals,” said Courtney Proctor Cross, executive director of the shelter, in a press release Wednesday. “This grant money allowed us to hire staff to provide additional care for all the animals while they call the shelter home. Petco Love’s support ensures that our animals receive excellent care from the moment they enter our shelter until they are adopted or accepted by one of our rescue partners.”
Since 2018, the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Control Shelter has eliminated unnecessary euthanasia and now has a live-outcomes rate of 96% for the 3,000 animals taken into the shelter each year.
Petco Love is a national nonprofit. Since its founding in 1999, Petco Love has invested $330 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. Petco Love also helps find homes for pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations — like the animal control shelter — across North America, with 6.5 million pets adopted and counting.
“Our investment in the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Control Shelter is part of more than $15M (million) in investments by Petco Love to power local organizations across the country as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love.
“Our local investments are only part of our strategy to empower animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us. We also launched Petco Love Lost, a national lost and found database that uses pet image recognition technology to simplify the search for lost pets.”
For more information about the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Control Shelter, visit hcwanimalshelter.com and follow the shelter on Facebook and Instagram.