CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice announced Dec. 7 he awarded $3,999,933 in Victims of Crime Act Assistance sub-grant funds to 84 public and private non-profit agencies throughout the state of West Virginia.

The funds were awarded to the following in Lincoln, Boone and surrounding counties:

Putnam, Cabell, Wayne, Lincoln and Mason County Branches of Domestic Violence Shelter Inc., $155,570.

Kanawha, Putnam, Lincoln, Boone, Jackson, Roane, Calhoun, Mason Counties for TEAM for WV Children Inc., $116,716.

Statewide grant recipients include:

  • Legal Aid of WV Inc., $274,129.
  • Mothers Against Drunk Driving, $10,534.
  • WV Child Advocacy Network Inc., $47,607.
  • WV Coalition Against Domestic Violence Inc., $57,041
  • WV Div. of Corrections & Rehab, $36,180,.
  • WV Foundation for Rape Info. and Services, $60,018

Reporter Phil Perry can be reached at 304-307-2401.

