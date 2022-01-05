Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Snowfall rates of 1 inches or more per hour. Low 14F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice announced Dec. 7 he awarded $3,999,933 in Victims of Crime Act Assistance sub-grant funds to 84 public and private non-profit agencies throughout the state of West Virginia.
The funds were awarded to the following in Lincoln, Boone and surrounding counties:
Putnam, Cabell, Wayne, Lincoln and Mason County Branches of Domestic Violence Shelter Inc., $155,570.
Kanawha, Putnam, Lincoln, Boone, Jackson, Roane, Calhoun, Mason Counties for TEAM for WV Children Inc., $116,716.
Statewide grant recipients include:
Legal Aid of WV Inc., $274,129.
Mothers Against Drunk Driving, $10,534.
WV Child Advocacy Network Inc., $47,607.
WV Coalition Against Domestic Violence Inc., $57,041
WV Div. of Corrections & Rehab, $36,180,.
WV Foundation for Rape Info. and Services, $60,018
Reporter Phil Perry can be reached at 304-307-2401.