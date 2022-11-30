HAMLIN — After nearly a decade absence, Little League baseball, softball, and tee ball returned to Lincoln County this past spring.
The league received its charter just two weeks before the season started in April, said league president Joshua Bell.
Bell took over a Babe Ruth League of about 90 children, ages 4 to 12, but there aren’t many Babe Ruth Leagues in the area.
“It was just the same two teams playing each other all the time,” Bell said.
Bell reached out to Little League International in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, and the organization was happy to help.
“After an eight- or nine-year absence, we were able to obtain a charter,” Bell said.
The roster increased to 160 kids, who filled out six tee ball teams, two boys Minor League B-Teams (ages 6-8, coach pitch), two girls Minor League B-Teams, one Major Division boys baseball team (ages 10-12) and a Major Division girls softball team.
The league had two All-Star teams compete in district play.
Teams in the league face off with counterparts in Barboursville, Ceredo-Kenova, Ona, Milton, Vinson, Wayne Central, and Salt Rock.
“We play against more populous areas. Going around and playing these leagues, I realized our facilities were way behind everybody else. We didn’t have proper concession stands, newer equipment, or lighting. That kind of got me going to try to do some fundraising this past year,” Bell said.
Bell’s father, David, is president of the Lincoln County Board of Education and pledged his entire board salary to the league.
Bell and a large group of volunteers who have been supporting the league got busy raising funds. Bell’s wife, Brandi, is in charge of fundraising.
Businesses and organizations from Lincoln County, as well as those from Putnam and Cabell counties, have contributed to the league. The Lincoln County Commission approved a $5,000 grant for field improvements using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.
The Commission also approved an additional $8,000 in Rescue Plan funding for sidewalks and to help make one of the fields at Lions Club Park compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. This will allow the league to host a Challenger Division, which is Little League International’s adaptive baseball program for children with physical or cognitive disabilities.
So far, the league has been able to fund the construction of concession stands at two of their fields at Lions Club Park in Hamlin. Concrete pads have been poured for those structures, and Bell in the final stages of acquiring the materials and organizing construction. The goal is to have the concession stands finished by January, Bell said.
“We went from not having a board to having 21 board members all across the county. I’ve got a lot of support from a lot of businesses locally. It’s just been a community effort. A lot of people have been willing to help,” Bell said.
Bell added, “We’ve got a lot of goals. I’m actually working with two different agencies on getting lighting for both the fields. I want to see this get done. This is the last thing we need to have a league like everybody else.”
Bell is hoping the league’s participation numbers will continue to grow. Registration for next year will start in January. The goal is at least 250 kids for next year, which will hopefully be enough for 12-14 teams, Bell said.
He’s sending brochures into Lincoln County Schools and the league has a Facebook Page (listed under Lincoln County Little League) as well as a website. The website link is available on the league’s Facebook page. The league can be reached by email at lincolnlittleleague@outlook.com.
The league has worked hard promoting itself.
“The best thing that has come out is our social media presence. I have to give a shout out to our information officer Jed Walls for that. Jed has branded our league. He came up with a great logo. Next year, when we have uniforms, that’s going to be the front of every kids uniform. All the different team uniforms will look the same, we’ll just have different colors. When people see that big ‘LC,’ they’ll know it’s Lincoln County,” Bell said.
The Lincoln County Little League board: Josh Bell, president; Landin Harper, vice president; Michael Ball, VP of baseball; Jennifer Lambert, VP of softball; Josh Davidson, VP of tee ball; Lucas Ashworth, secretary; Brian Vance, treasurer; Brandi Bell, fundraising/marketing; Jed Walls, information officer; Katie Davidson, recruitment coordinator; Kelly Barrett, concessions director; James Lovejoy, safety officer; Jeremy Wilson, baseball coach coordinator; Adam Linville, softball coach coordinator; Casey Campbell, softball umpire-in-chief; Jake Anderson, baseball umpire-in-chief; Kristina Keaton, VP of Challenger Division; Kris Johnson, baseball player agent; Nate Gumm, softball player agent; Codey Cantrell, Field 1 and 3 manager; and Joey Wade, Field 4 manager.
Bell believes Little League can make a huge difference in the lives of children.
“This is the biggest thing we can make a difference for kids. Once they are teens, they’re kind of already headed down the path they’re going to go. If we can develop a culture, show them we love them, and give them some basic skills, it might turn a troubled kid into a good kid. You never know,” Bell concluded.