ALUM CREEK — The Alum Creek Lions Club continues to be heavily involved in its international association.
The International Association of Lions Clubs is a worldwide organization headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois. There are approximately 1,400,000 members in over 200 countries and geographical areas of the world.
An organization of volunteers this large depends on local club members to give their time and talents to administer the many activities and projects of service. The administrator above the club level is known as the District Governor. The District Governor has a designated area and a required number of clubs and members to serve in this position.
It is both a club and personal honor for someone to be chosen for this unique position. The District Governor is elected locally but is sworn into office at an international convention held in various locations of the world.
The Alum Creek Lions Club is in a unique position because it is the home club of six district governors. There are very few clubs that can claim that distinction.
The first elected was Jim Ryan in 1978. He was sworn in at the office in Tokyo, Japan. Gary Estep was sworn in, in San Diego, California in 1999. Paul Wheeler was elected and sworn in, in Hong Kong, China in 2005. Amanda Means Ross went to Hamburg, Germany in 2013. Gary Boyd was sworn in, in Milan, Italy in 2019. Carla Graley-Finch was elected in 2022, but due to the aftermath of COVID-19 and other things she was unable to attend the international convention to begin her year.
These six Lions and other members of the club have attended a total of sixteen conventions including those in Montreal, Canada; Bangkok, Thailand and eleven cities across America from Miami, Florida to San Francisco, California, bringing home ideas and a sense of leadership that could not only be obtained locally.
Traveling the world and hosting youth exchange participants from Japan and Germany has truly made the Lions Club of Alum Creek a special part of the international association.