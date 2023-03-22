Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Alum Creek Lions Club
Pictured Left to Right: Lions Jim Ryan, Gary Estep, Paul Wheeler, Amanda Means Ross, Gary Boyd and Carla Graley-Finch

 Amy Adkins | Lincoln Journal

ALUM CREEK — The Alum Creek Lions Club continues to be heavily involved in its international association.

The International Association of Lions Clubs is a worldwide organization headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois. There are approximately 1,400,000 members in over 200 countries and geographical areas of the world.

