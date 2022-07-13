HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Board of Education may have the opportunity to acquire Hamlin Lions Club Park.
The park is home to most of Lincoln County High School’s athletic programs, as well as middle school and youth league teams. It includes a football field, softball field, baseball field, two tennis courts, and a small park.
The board rents the grounds from the Lions Club at a cost of $30,000 a year.
Lions Club president Brian Vance said he plans to offer the board a chance to purchase the park at a cost of $145,000, which the club will use to fund three $1,000 scholarships to be awarded to three graduating seniors each year.
He will make the proposal at board meeting in the near future.
At last appraisal, the property was worth about $600,000, but the club has no plans to entertain other buyers, Vance said.
“We want it to be a park forever,” he said.
Club members mow the property and maintain the facilities, but this has become difficult due to a decline in membership, Vance said.
The club raises funds to make improvements at the park, and would continue to do that after the board purchases it, Vance said. Raising money for the school’s athletic programs is a function of the Lions Club, and something club members want to do regardless of who owns the facility, he said.
“It’s personal for a lot of us,” Vance said.
Purchasing the park would benefit the entire community, board member Jody Pistore said.
Last week, the board approved financing $2 million for a turf field and bleachers at Lincoln County High School. These are the first major steps toward an athletic facility at the high school.
Having a second facility would allow multiple events to take place at once and create a bigger schedule for the school’s athletic programs, as well as youth teams and other community groups, Pistore said.
“I think it would be a win-win for the community, who would still be able to use the facility at any time. It’s been my understanding from fifth-grade civics on that any property owned by the school system belongs to the public,” Pistore said.