ALUM CREEK — The Alum Creek Lions Club recently honored the 2021 Alum Creek Citizen of the Year, Bob Hill.
Hill said upon receiving the award that he was incredibly surprised and honored.
“If I had known I would have worn a suit,” Hill joked.
Secretary Carla Finch said Hill was a clear winner this year.
“Being a Lion is not a requirement to be the Alum Creek Citizen of the Year, but Bob was more than worthy of this award,” Finch said. “This annual recognition is awarded after ballots are casted at area business in Alum Creek. Bob won by a landslide.”
Finch said Hill’s longstanding loyalty to his community has been unwavering.
“Why did Bob receive so many votes?” Finch said. “That’s simple. One of the comments on the ballots stated he was ‘loyal.’ Loyal to his family, loyal to his friends, loyal to community. He has been a Lions Club member since 1979.”
Finch said Hill is also instrumental in charitable works done throughout the community.
“Bob has been our go to person for Christmas food baskets and has chaired this function from its inception,” Finch said. “Bob coordinates with Heart & Hand in South Charleston and other community organization to obtain a list of Alum Creek residents in need of assistance. He will then work with local businesses and community members to fill the baskets up and deliver. I know I personally called him with a need and he immediately delivered the food basket to a community member.”
Finch said Hill and his late wife definitely worked to make their mark together.
“Bob and his wife were also instrumental in starting the WV Sight Foundations,” Finch said. “LCIF, Lions Club International Sight Foundation was already in place and is the heart of Lionism. One day Bob said, ‘Why do we not have a WV Sight Foundation?’ The club got to work and made the WV Sight Foundation a reality.”
Hill continues to honor the legacy of his wife. He started a scholarship called “The Delores Ann Hill Memorial Scholarship” in memory of his wife of over 50 years.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Lincoln County.