HAMLIN – Republican Jamie Linville was victorious over Democratic incumbent Angel Barclay in Tuesday’s election for Lincoln County Assessor.

Barclay was appointed to the position earlier this year after former Assessor Jerome Browning resigned amid legal troubles. Barclay was ahead when early and absentee numbers were announced and continued to lead with half of the precincts reporting.

