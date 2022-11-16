HAMLIN – Republican Jamie Linville was victorious over Democratic incumbent Angel Barclay in Tuesday’s election for Lincoln County Assessor.
Barclay was appointed to the position earlier this year after former Assessor Jerome Browning resigned amid legal troubles. Barclay was ahead when early and absentee numbers were announced and continued to lead with half of the precincts reporting.
In the other races, early and absentee voting showed the Democratic candidates ahead early on, but the tide changed when all but Linville pulled ahead with half of the county’s 14 precincts reporting in.
Linville finished the evening with 2,509 votes to Barclay’s 2,430.
“We knew that Republicans were going to have a strong showing. We pulled it out at the end. I’m excited to get to it. We have a lot of good experienced people in that office and I’m excited to work with them,” Linville said.
In the race for the House of Delegates 30th District, Republican candidate David “Flimsy” Adkins received 2,533 votes to unseat Democratic incumbent Deidra Roberts, who received 1,967 votes.
Adkins will continue to serve as mayor of the Town of Hamlin. He’s looking forward to advocating for improved infrastructure in the district, from streets and sidewalks to broadband internet.
“I’m very humbled. I will be doing what I said. I will work hard for this county and this state, and I’m going to be working hard with both parties,” Adkins said.
The Republican candidates had a great deal of success because they carried a unified message and worked together, Adkins said.
“Teamwork. We worked from the middle of July when we started, and we stayed a team, we worked as a team, and we won as a team. I think both sides were top-notch on their campaigns and the way they ran them. It was clean,” Adkins said.
In other races:
Republican Kim Blair received 3,113 votes to replace Democratic incumbent Charles Vance, who received 1,786 votes, on the county commission, unofficial results show.
Republican Brian Graley picked up 2,882 votes to unseat incumbent County Clerk Wylie Stowers, a democrat, who received 2,001 votes, according to the unofficial tally.