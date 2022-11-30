HAMLIN — Jamie Linville was sworn in as Lincoln County Assessor Tuesday, Nov. 22, in a ceremony at the courthouse.
Judge Jay M. Hoke conducted the swearing-in at noon.
Linville was sworn in before the rest of the Republicans who were elected in this year’s election. He is serving out the remainder of the unexpired term of Jereme Browning, who stepped down.
The other elected officials will be sworn in January.
Linville defeated Angel Barclay, who was appointed to the position by the Lincoln County Commission and decided to run for the office.
“I am humbled and very thankful for those who supported me and especially to the voters of Lincoln County, who have cast their vote for me and honored me with allowing me to lead such an important office. I will do my best to serve and strive to be the best assessor this county has ever had,” Linville said.
Linville will have to run for his office again in 2024.
Being sworn in was the culmination of a lot of hard work, Linville said.
“It was just overwhelming. I’m just so honored that I got all the support that I did. People put their trust in me and I’m not going to let them down,” Linville said.
Linville went to the assessor’s office after the ceremony and started work.
“I’m going to make some changes to benefit the county. I’m going to put some pride back in that office. I want to let people know there’s someone in there that wants to make an improvement and make Lincoln County better,” Linville said.