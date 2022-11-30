Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Linville Sworn In

Judge Jay M. Hoke swears in Lincoln County Assessor Jamie Linville during a ceremony last Tuesday at the Lincoln County Courthouse.

 Submitted photo

HAMLIN — Jamie Linville was sworn in as Lincoln County Assessor Tuesday, Nov. 22, in a ceremony at the courthouse.

Judge Jay M. Hoke conducted the swearing-in at noon.

