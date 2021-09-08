LAND TRANSFERS
Lots 113, 114 deed between John B. Tully and Steven L. Roberts, $12,000., Easton Addition, as of 4-8-2021.
Deed between Jacky P. & Charlene Sue Dunlap and Paula Sue Matthews & Jason Todd Dunlap, Washington Dist., as of 4-8-2021.
1 ac. Deed between Larry & Rachael Workman and Rachael Combs, Harts Dist., as of 4-8-2021.
1 ac. Deed between Earl G. & Judy Louise Nelson and Joseph M. & Lisa M. Courts, Carroll Dist., as of 4-8-2021.
¼ ac. Deed between William T. & Nancy Ellen Midkiff and Jerry A. & Carla N. Meadows, Sheridan Dist., as of 4-8-2021.
Deed between Monica Vickers Linville, Atty.-in-fact and Timothy A. Graley, Duval Dist., as of 4-8-2021.
40, 25 & .77 acs. Deed between Terry Lee Clay and Brian L. Clay, Sheridan Dist., as of 4-9-2021.
0.38 ac. Deed between Jimmy D. II, Joshua O., Caitlan, Bradon & Hayden Armstrong & Sharon Smith and Phillip & Madelenn Nicholas, $10,000., Washington Dist., as of 4-9-2021.
.88 ac. Deed between Sharon Kay Wade and Chad Trent, Duval Dist., as of 4-9-2021.
2 ac. Deed between Teresa Lynn Wade and Chad Trent, $45,000., Duval Dist., as of 4-9-2021.
.25 ac. Deed between Vicky Bowen and Mark A. Bowen, Carroll Dist., corrective deed, as of 4-9-2021.
Lot 7 deed between Mark A. & Vicky L. Bowen and Mark A. Bowen, Carroll Dist., Sec. A Morton Addition, as of 4-9-2021.
20 ac. Deed between Gid & Eliza Vance and Lige & Brenda Paulsen, $8,000., as of 4-9-2021.
1 ac. m/l deed between Craig, Heidi, Billy T. & Teresa Pauley and Luke & Hannah McComas, Carroll Dist., corrective deed, as of 4-12-2021.
Magistrate records:
MISDEMEANOR CASES
Bristen Keith Adkins has been charged with Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, Operation of vehicles with safety belts, Driving while license suspended or revoked; General, No vehicle insurance, Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor) & Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, offenses as of 8-14-2021.
Christopher Lee Bailey has been charged with Driving while license revoked for DUI, offense as of 8-26-2021.
Malcomb Chaney has been charged with Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, Driving while license suspended of revoked; General, No vehicle insurance & Operation of vehicles with safety belts, offenses as of 8-15-2021.
Mary Christian has been charged with No vehicle shall at any time be driven to the left side of the roadway & Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, offenses as of 8-15-2021.
Roy Steven Frame has been charged with Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration & Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, offenses as of 8-18-2021.
Nicole Paulina McGee has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & New owner must secure registration and certificate of title, offenses as of 8-20-2021.
Mark Sheldon Nicholas has been charged with Driving while license revoked for DUI, Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, offenses as of 8-23-2021.
Jason Potter has been charged with Unsafe and improperly equipped vehicles; applicability of article to farm and road equipment, Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & Cert. of insurance, offenses as of 8-13-2021.
Jade Danielle Sheppard has been charged with Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor) & No vehicle insurance, offenses as of 8-14-2021.
John Smith has been charged with Driving while license suspended of revoked; General & No vehicle insurance, offenses as of 8-11-2021.
Jason Scott Sowards has been charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked; General & Improper use of evidences of registration (misdemeanor), offenses as of 8-14-2021.
Nathaniel D. Williamson has been charged with No vehicle insurance, Operation of vehicles without evidences of registration, Driving while license revoked for DUI & Operation without cert. inspection or failure to produce cert.; penalty for misdemeanor, offenses as of 8-19-2021.
Thomas C. Zirkle has been charged with Brandishing deadly weapons; threatening or causing breach of the peace; criminal penalties & Assault — Attempting to commit, or placing another in apprehension of, a violent injury, offenses as of 8-26-2021.