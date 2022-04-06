HAMLIN — Students in Lincoln County have shown improvement in both reading and math since the start of the school year, according to i-Ready data presented to the Lincoln County Board of Education last week.
i-Ready is an interactive online learning program that assesses students and provides individualized instruction, Lincoln County Schools Superintendent Jeff Kelley said. Students took the i-Ready assessment at the beginning of the school year and again in January, with improvements shown in both reading and math the second time. On Tuesday, March 29, the school system’s curriculum, assessment, and technology director, Angie Urling, updated the board on the results.
“We feel strongly about its capabilities to do what we need it to do, which is to assess student skill sets and develop a targeted plan for each individual student. We’re in year one. We’ll get the data this summer and that will be the basis for our plan. We think it’s going to yield results, that’s for sure,” Kelley said.
Of the county’s 2,767 students, 2,076 took the assessment in January, Urling said.
“A lot of those who missed the assessment were due to COVID quarantine,” she said.
According to data provided by Urling, 36% of the county’s students were reading three or more grade levels below benchmark. Based on the results of assessments in January, that number had dropped to 32%.
The number of students reading two or more grade levels below benchmark also shrank, from 19 to 15% from the start of the year to January, while the percentage of students reading one grade level below benchmark remained the same at 29%, Urling said.
The percentage of students reading on grade level jumped from 10% at the beginning of the year to 14% in January, while the number of students reading above grade level also increased from 6 to 10%, Urling told the board.
In math, the number of students performing three or more grade levels below benchmark dropped from 42% at the beginning of the year to 35% in January, Urling said. The percentage of students performing two or more levels below target also dropped from 21% to 16%, she said.
Based on the numbers provided by Urling, there was an increase in the number of students — from 31 to 35% — performing one grade level below the math benchmark in that same time frame.
From the start of school to January, there also was a jump from 5 to 11% in the number of students who scored at benchmark levels in math, as well as in increase in students scoring above benchmark from 1 percent to 3% according to Urling’s numbers.
“In math, we’ve seen a very big gain here, I think,” Urling said. “We’ve got a progression toward the yellow and the green, which is really good. Those are important things to celebrate — that growth.”
The state has changed its method of gathering student data several times over the years, Board Member Rodney Baker said. He asked Urling how i-Ready stacks up to the other programs the state has tried.
“There’s no magic bullet program that addresses everything in a nutshell when it comes to student achievement, but i-Ready is a good tool that gives us assessment data that’s very detailed and also provides resources that we can use to provide interventions, whole group or individual,” Urling said.
i-Ready is a great measuring stick, but instructors are the key to putting the data to use, Urling said. It is effective at assessing students and providing information that teachers can use in the classroom to craft each student’s experience, she said.
“The key to identifying and basically addressing learning issues for our students is looking at that data, digging in there, using the instructional pathways in the software. But there is no replacement for the teacher instruction in the classroom. There’s no program that’s going to do what the teachers do,” Urling said.
One of the most powerful components of i-Ready is the ability to allow students to map their own growth.
“They look at their own data and take ownership of that,” Urling said.