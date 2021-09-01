HAMLIN — The spread of coronavirus remains steady in Lincoln, with the county remaining orange on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources county alert map Friday.
On Friday Lincoln had seen a slight decrease in active cases from the previous week, with 102 cases compared to the 116 in the county on Aug. 20.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the county has seen 1,478 confirmed cases, 345 probable cases and 27 deaths.
There is also currently an active COVID-19 outbreak within the Lincoln Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, according to the DHHR dashboard. As of Friday, there were 52 cumulative confirmed cases in residents and 26 staff members. There has also been two deaths in relation to the outbreak. There are six resident and 10 staff recoveries recorded.
Approximately 45 percent of Lincoln County residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 9,246 doses administered. From Aug. 20 to Friday, Lincoln administered 116 vaccines.
The Lincoln County Courthouse is requiring the use of masks or face coverings indefinitely due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. Lincoln County Schools will require masks for all students and staff when Lincoln is in the red or orange on the county alert map.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Lincoln County.