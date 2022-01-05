HAMLIN — Lincoln County will be adopting the new COVID-19 quarantine guidance released last week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to the Lincoln County Health Department.
In a statement released by the CDC, the recommended quarantine times for those who test positive for the virus have been shortened.
“Given what we currently know about COVID-19 and the Omicron variant, CDC is shortening the recommended time for isolation for the public,” said a statement released by the CDC Dec. 27.
According to the new guidance, people with COVID-19 should isolate for five days and if they are asymptomatic or their symptoms are resolving (without fever for 24 hours), follow that by five days of wearing a mask when around others to minimize the risk of infecting people they encounter.
“The change is motivated by science demonstrating that the majority of SARS-CoV-2 transmission occurs early in the course of illness, generally in the one to two days prior to onset of symptoms and the two to three days after,” said the CDC statement.
Additionally, the CDC is also updating the recommended quarantine period for anyone in the general public who is exposed to COVID-19. For people who are unvaccinated or are more than six months out from their second mRNA dose (or more than two months after the Johnson & Johnson vaccine) and not yet boosted, CDC now recommends quarantine for five days followed by strict mask use for an additional five days. Alternatively, if a five-day quarantine is not feasible, it is imperative that an exposed person wear a well-fitting mask at all times when around others for 10 days after exposure.
Individuals who have received their booster shot do not need to quarantine following an exposure, but should wear a mask for 10 days after the exposure. For all those exposed, best practice would also include a test for SARS-CoV-2 at day five after exposure. If symptoms occur, individuals should immediately quarantine until a negative test confirms symptoms are not attributable to COVID-19.
Both updates come as the omicron variant continues to spread throughout the U.S.. These recommendations do not supersede state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, nor do they apply to healthcare workers for whom CDC has updated guidance.
Sam Suiter of the Lincoln County Health Department said they will follow these guidelines due to the media attention it has received since being announced.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Lincoln County.