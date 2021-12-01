HAMLIN — The finances of Lincoln County Schools are headed in the right direction, according to a recent presentation by accounting staff to the Lincoln County Board of Education.
Ann Gandy gave an hour-long presentation to the board during its regular meeting Nov. 16.
At the end of fiscal year 2021, Lincoln County Schools saw an unassigned fund balance of $2,038,167. Gandy mentioned the possibility to the board of setting some of these funds aside to help cover Lincoln County’s expected contribution to the proposed school consolidation project. Gandy said spreading the commitment out with excess funds over the course of multiple fiscal years would leave the county more financially stable and help them to be prepared in case costs increase through the project when it does take place.
The West Virginia Board of Education recently approved school closures and consolidations in Lincoln county during its monthly meeting in Charleston Nov. 10.
The Board approved the closure and consolidation of Duval pre-K — 8 and Midway Elementary in Lincoln County. Students from Duval have been reassigned to other locations due to structural concerns that closed the facility in July 2021. Lincoln County plans to build a new consolidated school that will house both Duval and Midway and has submitted an application for West Virginia School Building Authority funding.
The Lincoln County Board of Education recently held closure hearings for Duval PK-8 and Midway Elementary as a part of the ongoing potential consolidation project. The board approved closures of both facilities during its meeting Oct. 19, pending the construction of a new building.
The board also previously approved the former Duval PK-8 site as the location for the proposed new school for the county.
The new school project would consolidate Duval and Midway Elementary. The project is pending until funds are awarded from the School Building Authority.
Superintendent Jeff Kelley made the presentation to the SBA on Nov. 1. Kelley has continuously reminded community members that while the situation has become more severe with the closure of the Duval PK-8 building, Lincoln is still in competition with 54 other counties so funding is not a guarantee. Award announcements will be made in December.
In other areas, Gandy made comparisons from the last six fiscal years and said things have “improved” comparatively in Lincoln County.
The report, which is public record, includes breakdowns of expenses by department, object code and program.