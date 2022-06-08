CHARLESTON — Lincoln County school bus 2055 ran off the road in a curve May 4. In a video captured onboard the vehicle, beeping and a large pop can be heard as the bus returns to the road.
“Good lord! Are you kidding?” a woman says. “The brakes just frickin’ failed on the bus. I had no brakes. Are you serious?”
Children weren’t on the bus then. But the driver drove the same bus the next morning, the Lincoln school system said.
A work order says it was “wrecked and totaled.” The state school transportation director said the accident “rendered the bus unusable to transport students.” He said the Lincoln transportation director said the driver “drove the bus on her route the next morning prior to information about the accident being known to Lincoln County Schools.”
The Lincoln school system allowed the driver to return to transporting children, driving another bus, after the incident. The district didn’t provide the driver’s name, but Lincoln employees requesting anonymity said it was Tonya Chaney, who hasn’t returned HD Media’s requests for comment.
The Lincoln school system declined to answer several questions about the incident and the driver returning to work. Superintendent Jeff Kelley deferred comment to a spokesman who provided a statement.
“Lincoln County Schools is investigating the accident,” spokesman Chris Williams wrote in an email last month.
The state Board of Education and the state Department of Education it oversees have been monitoring the Lincoln school system after department investigators found a spate of issues — including, before Kelley became superintendent, not inspecting buses for maintenance as frequently as the state requires.
Employees said another driver or drivers radioed Chaney during her May 5 route, saying her bus was visibly leaning. They said Chaney, at some point along her route, eventually agreed to transfer her passengers to another driver.
Bus 2055 was still in a bay in Hamlin on May 16, when a reporter visited. Its floor was uneven, and someone looking back from the driver’s seat could see the rear of the bus tilted to the right.
HD Media obtained the incident video and a work order for the bus through open records requests.
The work order declaring it “wrecked and totaled” was dated May 4, but Williams said that date was incorrect and the actual date was May 5, the day after the incident.
Lincoln schools Transportation Director Peggy Stone said the driver was disciplined, but didn’t say how.
“We have drivers all the time who have accidents and are still driving buses. Every county does,” said Stone, who used to supervise a school bus terminal in Kanawha County.
She said, “I know we’re dealing with kids,” and, “We all make mistakes and we hope to learn from those.”
State school board Policy 4336 requires bus drivers to do pre-trip and post-trip inspections of their buses. Post-trip, it requires them to, among other things, “check the tires, brakes, lights and emergency signaling devices” and “report any problems to the county director/supervisor or head/chief mechanic.”
The policy also requires that bus accidents involving “structural damage to a bus shall be reported immediately via phone by the county director to the State Director (of Transportation).”
State Department of Education spokeswoman Christy Day said that David Baber, the state director, said he was notified May 18. The Lincoln school system knew about the damage as of May 5.
The policy also mandates a written report to the state director, but Day said the department didn’t have one as of May 25. The Lincoln school district also didn’t provide HD Media one. Day did provide Baber’s May 19 response letter to Stone.
“You indicated the bus driver, a substitute bus driver, did not immediately report the accident,” Baber wrote.
He recounted that “you indicated she drove the bus on her route the next morning prior to information about the accident being known to Lincoln County Schools. You indicated she made the statement that she didn’t think the damage was that bad. You indicated she was removed from the bus pending investigation as soon as the aforementioned information became known.”
He shared four findings: one, “the accident rendered the bus unusable to transport students,” two, “the accident should have been reported immediately,” three, “there is visible damage to the outside of the bus that should have been evident during a pre-trip inspection indicating a more severe condition,” and finally, “there is damage to the frame, under body structure and interior floor that may not have been immediately evident during a pre-trip inspection especially in pre-dawn hours.”
He wrote that “any disciplinary action because of the bus driver’s actions shall be determined by Lincoln County Schools.”