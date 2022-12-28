The Lincoln County Board of Education on Dec. 20 expelled 10 students as a result of a “series of incidents” that included threats to schools, the board president said.
The board approved disciplinary action during a 7 p.m. meeting Tuesday at Lincoln County Schools central offices in Hamlin.
The board met in executive session to discuss the matter in private before returning to open session, where they voted to approve all 10 expulsions.
Board President David Bell said the disciplinary action was the result of a series of incidents.
“It was 10 students involving eight incidents, I believe it was. They were at three different schools. They all ranged from threats of violence to bomb threats to drugs,” Bell said.
All of the offenses fell within the state code for expulsion from school and the board felt it was warranted in each case, Bell said.
“There were threats at all three schools. They were all unfounded but they were still threats. You have to take those things seriously in this day and time,” Bell said.
Lincoln County Schools social media accounts made posts about a bomb threat Nov. 28 at Guyan Valley Middle School and another incident Nov. 29 in which threats were made through a computer discussion forum used at Duval PK-8.
Also during the meeting, the board voted on disciplinary action regarding two service personnel, one was suspended for one day without pay and the other was suspended for 10 days without pay.