HAMLIN — Active coronavirus cases have decreased slightly in Lincoln, but the county remained red on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources county alert map Friday.
There were 171 active cases recorded as of Sept. 23.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the county has seen 1,867 confirmed cases, 471 probable cases and 33 deaths. Lincoln has also seen 13 cases of the delta variant.
There is no longer an active outbreak within the Lincoln Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, according to the DHHR dashboard. As of Friday, there were 52 cumulative confirmed cases in residents and 28 staff members from the recent outbreak. There have also been seven deaths in relation to the outbreak.
Approximately 48 percent of Lincoln County residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 9,761 doses administered. Lincoln County has had 125 breakthrough cases, which has resulted in five breakthrough deaths.
The Lincoln County Courthouse is requiring the use of masks or face coverings indefinitely due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. Lincoln County Schools will require masks for all students and staff when Lincoln is in the red or orange on the county alert map.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Lincoln County.