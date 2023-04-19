ALUM CREEK — Under new management, the Lincoln Public Service District has implemented new changes to both staff and equipment.
“We are trying to take the Lincoln PSD in a new direction,” manager Brad Bragg said. “We’ve made substantial progress and upgrades to systems recently. We encourage residents to come to the monthly board meetings, every third Thursday at 4 p.m.”
Established in 1964, the Lincoln PSD has had numerous setbacks and utility issues. Under previous management, the Lincoln PSD had been declared a “distressed” utility. Many residents had filed complaints and employees had quit due to work conditions and disrepair of the utilities.
New board members Ricky Wade, Landin Harper and Karan May are dedicated to the Lincoln PSD. Despite having full-time jobs outside of the board, the three are still working to make sure the district has everything needed to provide safe, clean water to customers and making upgrades to the infrastructure.
Johnathan Escue, former chemistry teacher at Lincoln County High School, has also joined the staff at the Lincoln PSD. He is the husband of former board member Brenda Escue, who served in 2014 and 2018.
Lincoln PSD hired a leak detection company to complete a study on various parts of the water system. The company identified leaks on customer services lines and main lines. The PSD has repaired all the leaks identified in the study as well as others they have identified in house. The cost of the study was $15,000.
Another project scheduled to start July 2023 and end by Dec. 2023 is the Alum Creek tank replacement. Projected costs for the project are $1,362,231. Funding is being provided by the Lincoln County Commission for $250,000 from American Rescue Plan funds, the Drinking Water Treatment Revolving Fund for $447,231 and the Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council for $665,000. The contractor involved in the project is Mid Atlantic Storage Systems. This tank will look like the one located on Lower Mud River Road.
FEMA will also be helping to fund the Raw Water Intake Rehabilitation project. The anticipated cost for this project is $250,000. A start date has not been set as the project is still working through the permit and design phases.
The Lincoln PSD has submitted a preliminary engineering report to the Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council and received a funding recommendation for the water system improvements project in the amount of $10,130,000. This project will consist of replacing approximately 40,000 LF of existing transit water lines, fire hydrants, valves and meter setters. It will also include rehabbing the Sumerco and Sod water tanks along with upgrades to the electrical system at the water treatment plant. The design phase is anticipated to begin later this year.