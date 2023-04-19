Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

ALUM CREEK — Under new management, the Lincoln Public Service District has implemented new changes to both staff and equipment.

“We are trying to take the Lincoln PSD in a new direction,” manager Brad Bragg said. “We’ve made substantial progress and upgrades to systems recently. We encourage residents to come to the monthly board meetings, every third Thursday at 4 p.m.”

