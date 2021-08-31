LINCOLN COUNTY – Emergency officials in Lincoln County have asked residents to remain vigilant with the possibility of heavy rainfall Tuesday and Wednesday.
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch until 8 p.m. Wednesday for the majority of the state in preparation for the remnants of Hurricane Ida.
According to the National Weather Service, heavy rainfall associated with the remnants of Hurricane Ida will impact the area beginning this afternoon. Rainfall amounts of two to four inches are expected to occur through Wednesday evening, with locally higher amounts of up to six inches possible. These amounts could result in flash flooding, especially in areas that receive the most intense rainfall.
Lincoln County 911 Director Allen Holder said at this point it’s hard to know how Lincoln will be impacted.
“We’ll just have to wait and see,” Holder said. “With storms like this they could go five miles to the north or five miles to the south, and what we think could be a problem won’t be. We just won’t know until it gets here.”
Holder said citizens should remain vigilant and should not drive through water-covered roadways under any circumstances.
“People drive through standing water all the time, and then we have rescues,” Holder said. “Same story that we’ve been telling people for years- don’t drive through standing water. Turn around, don’t drown. Be vigilant, watch the water. If you need help call us, but with flash flooding often times we can’t reach you so don’t get yourself into a position by going through standing water.”
Holder said the county’s volunteer fire departments are on standby in the instance that the storms are as severe as predicted.
“All the fire departments in the county will be out assisting, if necessary, but we just pray that they aren’t needed,” Holder said. “They’re all prepared. They’ve made preparations, checked their equipment and gear. I’ve talked to a couple of the chiefs in the last few hours, and they’re prepared as much as you can be prepared but there’s just so much that can happen with a flash flood that you can’t be prepared for.”
Lincoln has already dealt with some damage from these storms, with flooding reported in some areas of Harts and Ranger late Monday evening. Holder said there were reports of damaged roads and bridges, but so far there had not been many reports of damage to any homes from the flood.
Branchland-Midkiff Public Service District announced on its Facebook page Monday evening that residents in the Ranger area from Lick Fork to 14-Mile Mountain, as well as some up Rt. 37, were experiencing an outage due to a washout causing a line break.
The district announced around 9 a.m. Monday that they had found the washout area and were working to restore service as quickly as possible. The district also said in the Facebook post that once service was restored residents would be on a boil water advisory until further notice.
“For all of our customers,” the district posted. “With the rain that is going to hit later today through tomorrow, we highly recommend that you store up some water just in case we have more outage issues.”