HAMLIN — The Lincoln County Community Outreach Program will host a Reaching for Recovery event on Sept 10.
The event was discussed Monday, June 6, during a meeting of the LCCOP board of directors. President Ryan Elkins said he has created the agenda for the event and has booked five speakers.
Reaching for Recovery will take place behind the Lincoln Primary Care Clinic.
Elkins said the board is still looking for a band to perform at the event. A community member who attended the meeting, Sarah Brown, suggested the board find a performer that appeals to younger people.
“I’m still looking for two more speakers and a band/DJ to play at the event if anyone has ideas or suggestions, I’d be happy to hear them,” Elkins said.
Brown also suggested the board do a survey to find out why people did not attend the last event
Another community member at the meeting, Debbie Stowers, suggested the board plan more fun activities for children, such as a dunk tank.
Elkins reported that he has spoken to K&K insurance and a policy for $1 million for the event will cost $206. This will be added to the budget for the event, Elkins said. He added that Mayor David “Flimsy” Adkins and the Town of Hamlin have offered to cover this cost.
The LCOP also scheduled a mobile outreach event Saturday, June 18, in West Hamlin. The location is still being determined.
“We spoke about the plaza, but haven’t gotten that cleared just yet. We will then move that event every Saturday to a different location in Lincoln County. We are asking everyone that would like to table the event to let us know. Everyone is welcome to do so,” Elkins said.
The last event was well-attended and organizers are hoping to have an even better turnout this time, Elkins said.
“Last year’s recovery event had more than 250 people and 18 organizations from across the state. We’d like to see that grow this year and with your help we can make that happen. Once the agenda is filled, we will send out the flyer for the event,” Elkins said.