ALUM CREEK — Artist Blake Wheeler has fond childhood memories of Alum Creek Lions Park.
To honor those memories and the thousands more the park has created for people over the years, Wheeler painted a large mural on the side of the Lions Club building depicting the spirit of community the park creates.
In 2021, Wheeler was chosen for an artistic fellowship at the Tamarack. His involvement there allowed him to become part of a program that sends artists to do projects in their home counties.
Wheeler lives in Marmet but is from Lincoln County, having graduated from the since-consolidated Duval High School.
The Tamarack partnered with the Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation on a grant to fund the mural.
“The mural is on their community building. I had reached out about doing a mural in Lincoln County, one of the people being my uncle Paul Wheeler who is with the Alum Creek Lions Club. His suggestion was that I could do it there. They were very welcoming of the idea of it,” Wheeler said.
The 8-foot-by-40-foot mural depicts different areas of the park, as well as some of the beloved community activities that take place there.
“It’s divided into different sections. It’s got the playground, a section for the walking track that goes around the park that a lot of people use. There’s a section for the car show they’ve been doing there for 25 or 30 years. There’s a section that kind of depicts all the different sports that are played there,” Wheeler said.
Wheeler said that it took four weekends, working 8-10 hours a day and some evenings, to complete the mural.
Wheeler is a graduate of West Virginia State University, where he studied fine art.
He’s been doing mural art for about five years, having worked on numerous projects for the City of Charleston. He’s worked on the Gallery 64 project, painting three of the large bridge poles on the I-64 Bridge.
In 2020, he did a digital illustration that was used by FestivALL for bus wraps. He also recently completed a bus-shelter art project for KRT.
He also painted a large pirate ship mural at Haddad Park near Kanawha Boulevard.
Wheeler’s illustration work includes a graphic novel.
Wheeler said he was grateful for the opportunity to work with Tamarack. The fellowship comes with grant funding, workshops, and the opportunity to participate in a show with the other fellows chosen for the year.
“They choose five or six a year to be an artist fellow,” he said.
Wheeler said he hopes his mural will become part of the fond memories people will continue to make at Lions Park in the future.