Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

ALUM CREEK — Artist Blake Wheeler has fond childhood memories of Alum Creek Lions Park.

To honor those memories and the thousands more the park has created for people over the years, Wheeler painted a large mural on the side of the Lions Club building depicting the spirit of community the park creates.

Recommended for you