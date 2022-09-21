Lincoln County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the The Lincoln Journal.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

6315fe8850e76.image.jpg

“Imagining the Indian: The Fight Against Native American Mascoting” will be shown Monday nights in September at the Floralee Hark Cohen Cinema at Taylor Books in Charleston.

 Submitted

Over the phone and on his way to Greenbrier County, filmmaker Yancey Burns laughed.

The subject of his documentary, “Imagining the Indian: The Fight Against Native American Mascoting,” was laughable. It should have been settled long ago, but Burns was aware that not everybody was ready to let go of symbols he and others considered racist. At least, not when it involved game day.

Recommended for you