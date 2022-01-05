Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Snowfall rates of 1 inches or more per hour. Low 14F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..
Tonight
Snow will taper off and end this evening but skies will remain cloudy late. Snowfall rates of 1 inches or more per hour. Low 14F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
HAMLIN — Active coronavirus cases have dropped slightly in Lincoln, with the county moving to orange on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources county alert map Thursday leading into the holiday weekend.
There were 89 active cases recorded as of Dec. 29.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the county has seen 2,837 confirmed cases, 671 probable cases and 57 deaths. Lincoln has also seen 195 cases of the delta variant. There have been no reported cases of the omicron variant in Lincoln as of Dec. 30.
Approximately 54% of Lincoln County residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 11,117 doses administered. Lincoln County has had 369 breakthrough cases, which has resulted in 10 breakthrough deaths.
The Lincoln County Courthouse is requiring the use of masks or face coverings indefinitely due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. Lincoln County Schools will require masks for all students and staff when Lincoln is in the red or orange on the county alert map.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Lincoln County.