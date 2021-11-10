CHARLESTON — A Lincoln County man was sentenced last week to 15 years and eight months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and 5 grams or more of methamphetamine.
According to court documents, the South Charleston Police Department on Feb. 8 conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in which Bert Tackett, 56, of Alkol, was a passenger. Tackett possessed approximately 117 grams of a mixture/substance containing fentanyl and approximately 41.989 grams of methamphetamine and admitted that he intended to distribute the controlled substances. Law enforcement officers also recovered a Bersa Thunder 9mm handgun from inside the vehicle.
When officers arrested Tackett at his Alkol residence on June 15, they found two bags of fentanyl weighing approximately 31.123 grams and 1.244 grams, a bag of methamphetamine weighing approximately 27.238 grams, and two loaded firearms inside his residence.
United States Attorney William S. Thompson made the announcement and commended the excellent investigative work of the South Charleston Police Department, the Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Marshals Service.
United States District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Nick Miller handled the prosecution.