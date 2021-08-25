HAMLIN — Flood waters were elevated across most of Lincoln County for the majority of last week.
The flooding led to a delay in the start of the 2021 school year for local students, as well as an early release from school last week.
“Due to high water, Lincoln County Schools will be closed on Wednesday, August 18, 2021,” said the announcement sent out Wednesday. “Essential employees should report to their work location when it is safe for them to do so.”
Schools were dismissed early on Thursday afternoon as well due to the continuing rise of water. This included the flooding of the spare bus lot at the Lincoln County Schools central office Thursday morning.
The West Hamlin Volunteer Fire Department reported it was dispatched just before 3 a.m. August 18 to assist with water rescues in the Duval area. They report that multiple occupants were rescued from homes and vehicles in the area.
The Duval EMS Station was also reportedly impacted as it received about a foot of flooding, and the water missed the fire department by just a few inches.
The round of storms also led to multiple power outages across the county.
Lincoln had just dealt with flooding over the previous weekend on McCorkle Road in the Sod area. Lincoln County 911 Director Allen Holder said that round of flooding left one house with major damage and 11 homes sustaining minor damage. In total, and estimated 43 residences were effected.
Holder said VOAD is always available to help those impacted by flooding to make repairs. He also said the county will be gathering information to submit to FEMA to see if federal funding can be provided for assistance.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Lincoln County.